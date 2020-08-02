New York police tried to get Pop Smoke to say goodbye to gangs months before his death

Before being shot to death during an invasion of the Hollywood Hills home, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was sidestepping New York police authorities who were harassing him to inform gang members and divulge what he knew about a pair of shootings in Brooklyn, as The Post has learned.

The Canarsie-raised rapper, real name Bashar Jackson, was first questioned by a New York police gang unit detective when he was arrested in December 2019 for possessing a stolen Rolls Royce Wraith of $ 375,000 in the district. said a source close to the hip-hop star.

The detective asked Jackson about a non-fatal shooting in Canarsie in June 2019 because investigators said they had a video of the rapper driving a car in reverse near the crime scene, the source said.

They also asked him to provide information about members of the 823 Brooklyn Crips, a subset of the famous street gang, according to the source.

But he refused to cooperate, his lawyer Peter Frankel said.

“Any conversation with Pop about cooperation was very short. It's something I would never entertain doing, "said Frankel.

Jackson was hit with six state charges, including criminal possession of stolen property, on December 4 for allegedly owning the car, according to a now-sealed criminal complaint obtained by The Post.

But when he refused to cooperate, he was also suddenly slapped with a federal charge in January 2020, a move Frankel said would likely pressure the rapper.

"They hoped that the force of the federal prosecution would persuade him to cooperate, meet, and speak to them," Frankel said.

"It is not uncommon for the federal government to get involved in an investigation when they believe that doing so will help them in a way that a state court prosecutor cannot."

In his federal case, Jackson was hit with an interstate transportation charge for a stolen vehicle, a crime the New York Times described as "rarely seen in a federal indictment."

When he was arrested by the FBI at JFK airport after returning from Europe, the same detective from the New York police gang unit was there to question the rapper about the 823 Crips and another shooting in New York, according to a source. .

The detective wanted information about another non-fatal shooting on January 4 outside the Jouvay nightclub in Jamaica, Queens. Again he refused to cooperate.

Jackson was released on $ 250,000 bail and agreed to stay away from known gang members and present drug tests to pre-trial services in the U.S.

Conditions kept him offstage in New York just before his California murder, according to previously unreported documents obtained by The Post.

In a February 7 briefing note in his federal case, the pre-trial services of the United States attempted to prevent Jackson from performing at the "BK Drip Concert" at the Kings Theater in Flatbush on February 16.

They said they had been notified by a field intelligence sergeant at the 70th Precinct that several of the targeted artists were identified gang members.

"Specifically, 8 Trey Cowboy Crip, 90's G-Stone Crip, Slattery Boys and Vice Lords," says the memo.

"In addition, these artists have been identified by New York Police as perpetrators with a violent criminal record, and the defendant and one of the other artists remain individuals of concern in a non-fatal shooting that took place in Queens on January 4" he adds.

Jackson agreed to dismiss his performance that night, but his lawyer responded to the memo that he understood he was not a "person of interest" in the shooting, but a possible witness.

A police source familiar with the investigation agreed that it was difficult to call him a "person of interest" in the shooting.

Just three days after his introduction, Jackson was shot and killed in an apparent burglary of his home in a luxury rental home where he was staying in the Hollywood Hills.

Four people were charged with the murder in July, and investigators believe the house was robbed after seeing social media posts about where the rapper was staying.

Jackson's debut studio album, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," was released posthumously earlier this month to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Larry Celona's Additional Reports