New York politicians are putting the police in an impossible situation

Chris Monahan, who heads the New York Police Captains Association, is often more circumspect than the leaders of the sergeant and patrol union, so it is remarkable that he has written to its members about the impossible dilemma in which they have been placed during current disorders.

His email warned that if the police "do not intervene" in looters and rebel protesters, "they will be assaulted by them." But if they go "with their hands," then "they will be attacked by our elected officials."

In short, politicians "don't back you up and will use you as a political pawn."

You are absolutely right. For one thing, the mayor's officials don't want chaos. On the other hand, politicians compete to lead the race to blame the police if something goes wrong.

Officers and commanders were ordered to enforce the curfew, and then to be flexible about it. By Saturday night, apparently, they were being told not to enforce everything. Then the mayor canceled the last night of it.

And when the police arrest someone, illegal protesters and even most looters are released as soon as they face a judge. Heck, the Manhattan DA Office on Saturday even refused to press charges against a man arrested for allegedly vandalizing St. Patrick's Cathedral, the alleged driver of a getaway for two women who defaced the church with graffiti. (He can still be charged, pending a more active investigation.)

Almost all those accused of violating the law walk, even when several police officers have been suspended or reassigned on charges that misbehaved (or did not supervise properly) during the chaos.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has not been the worst cop in the past week. He pointed out, quite rightly, that the police are operating in an environment where hundreds of them have been injured, many due to direct and life-threatening attacks.

But he is getting worse. On Sunday, he had the nerve to complain that the police were not wearing masks when in heavy equipment, including helmets, due to danger.

"It is painful for people because it seems that (the police) are breaking the rules," the mayor complained. This, when even the most peaceful protesters have been blatantly ignoring the rules of social distancing and the whole "staying home saves lives" business, not to mention those who cheerfully defied the curfew, even after warnings that that it allows looters and violent anarchists.

And now De Blasio is rushing to appease the crazy "Defund the Police", promising to cut the New York police budget to finance youth programs, among other things. You can bet it's just a taste of what's to come.

Who will suffer more if you cut the New York Police budget? Poor neighborhoods where the crime rate will increase as progressive politicians punish very black and Hispanic residents who they say they want to help.

New York City is supposed to reopen Monday, with its universally boarded shopping areas (often on broken storefronts) and graffiti-covered boards. And that's not even the biggest obstacle to restoring normality.

No: The biggest problem is that New York's best men and women, who work tirelessly to protect the public, are distracted by the need to look over their shoulders for a politician's next attack.