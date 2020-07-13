New York prepares to fend off second potential coronavirus surge as United States sees spikes

New York's early experience is a ready model for states now flooded by the coronavirus pandemic. It could also come in handy again at home, as the region prepares for a possible second wave of infections that experts predict will likely come sometime.

After health workers in New York and elsewhere grappled with a shortage of masks, gowns, and other protective gear this spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would order hospitals to have a 90-day supply on hand.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would build its own stock of coronavirus ventilators, protective gear and test kits, identifying local suppliers and manufacturers rather than seeking federal authorities or global markets.

"We have learned a difficult lesson that we have to create, and we have to protect ourselves," said de Blasio, who also said the city would accumulate up to 18 million stable meals.

As cases increased in March and April, New York became the nation's coronavirus nightmare, with New York City at the heart of the matter. Statewide, more than 18,000 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals sometime in April. Daily deaths peaked at 799 in April and totaled more than 24,000.

New York City health officials reported zero new coronavirus deaths on Sunday for the first time since the state's first death was recorded on March 11, according to NBC New York.

New York has taken the reopening relatively slowly and slowed, postponing the resumption of indoor restaurant service in New York City, after cases began to surface in other parts of the country.

Thousands of contact trackers have been hired to try to keep the virus under control. And wearing masks has become widespread in the nation's largest city after a city recommendation and subsequent state requirement in April, while other states only recently began telling residents to wear masks in public.

Still, with more New Yorkers leaving and traveling on public transportation, and the police taking a direct approach to enforcing the mask and the rules of estrangement after several violent clashes caught on video, experts fear that the numbers of unavoidable cases will increase.

"I am not sure how long this progress will last," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University Pandemic Resources and Response Initiative.

Rob Griffin, a professor of emergency management at the University of Albany, said the state must detail the rules for any future closings, "so that it doesn't have to make a decision on the fly."

Some experts have said that New York did not move fast enough from the start. New York City's massive public school system closed on March 16, and a state order to stay home went into effect on March 22.

If such measures had been implemented before March 8, researchers at Columbia University estimate that around 17,500 lives could have been saved.

For New York City's elected public defender, Jumaane Williams, the city's and state's responses to the crisis were frustratingly blind to foreseeable inequities.

The city's black and Hispanic residents were hospitalized and died from the virus at more than twice the rate for whites and Asians, and for people from very poor neighborhoods at twice the rate for residents of wealthy areas.

Williams feels that the New York shutdown was too slow and limited, leaving too many workers, many of them people of color, forced to move to jobs that they may not have been able to provide protective equipment. That can't happen again, Williams said.

"The important thing for me is to close quickly, open slowly and make sure that there is an infrastructure for the communities that we know will be most affected," Williams said. "We learned lessons that we didn't need to learn, and we hope that other people will too."

The overall healthcare system is better prepared now, said Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University.

"The difference now is that we know the ability of this virus to spread rapidly and cause disease, its impact on the healthcare system, and our needs in terms of testing, personal protective equipment, ventilators, everything else we did not know six years ago. months, "said Lipkin, who is working with the city to screen hundreds of thousands of people per week.

