New York prosecutors say Trump investigation extends beyond silence payments

Last week, Trump's attorneys filed an amended complaint seeking to block the state grand jury subpoena to Trump's longtime accountant, Mazars USA, for eight years of personal and business records arguing that the subpoena was "overly broad "and issued in bad faith.
Trump's latest legal challenge comes after the United States Supreme Court ruled last month that the President does not have broad immunity from a state grand jury subpoena.
In a court filing Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attorneys said, "This 'new' filing contains nothing new, and the plaintiff has failed to make a 'demonstration'. stronger in bad faith than he previously did before this court. "
The district attorney's office added that Trump's attorneys are based on a false assumption that the investigation is limited to secret payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign that alleged issues with Trump. Trump has denied the issues.
"The plaintiff's argument that the Mazars Summons is too broad fails for the additional reason that it is based on the false premise that the grand jury investigation is limited to so-called 'secret money' payments. performed by Michael Cohen on behalf of the plaintiff in 2016. " said the district attorney's office.
In suggestion that the district attorney's investigation is expansive, Vance's attorneys wrote Monday that when the subpoena was issued, "there were public allegations of possible criminal activity at the New York-based Trump Organization in New York County , which dates back more than a decade. "
They added that "in light of these public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, there was nothing facially inappropriate (or even particularly unusual) about the Mazars Summons, which it issued in connection with a complex financial investigation, requesting eight years of records from an accounting firm. "
In 2019, Vance's office described the scope of its investigation in court filings, but drafted several paragraphs. Federal District Judge Víctor Marrero privately viewed the unedited information and found that the subpoena was not too comprehensive.
Last year, ProPublica revealed discrepancies over the information the Trump Organization disclosed to tax authorities and lenders about its business. Vance's office is investigating those allegations, according to people familiar with the matter.
The district attorney's office interviewed Cohen as part of his investigation of Trump at least three times last year, CNN previously reported. People familiar with the investigation say Cohen was asked about the variety of allegations he has made against the president.