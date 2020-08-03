New York prosecutors say Trump investigation extends beyond silence payments





Last week, Trump's attorneys filed an amended complaint seeking to block the state grand jury subpoena to Trump's longtime accountant, Mazars USA, for eight years of personal and business records arguing that the subpoena was "overly broad "and issued in bad faith.

Trump's latest legal challenge comes after the United States Supreme Court ruled last month that the President does not have broad immunity from a state grand jury subpoena.

In a court filing Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's attorneys said, "This 'new' filing contains nothing new, and the plaintiff has failed to make a 'demonstration'. stronger in bad faith than he previously did before this court. "

The district attorney's office added that Trump's attorneys are based on a false assumption that the investigation is limited to secret payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign that alleged issues with Trump. Trump has denied the issues.