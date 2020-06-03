New York protesters are trapped on the Manhattan Bridge with police waiting at both ends

Facebook said Tuesday that it had closed pages and accounts associated with what it said was a hate group, whose members were arguing about bringing weapons to George Floyd's protests.

The platform said it had observed people associated with the American Guard group discussing such action.

The group says it is about American constitutional nationalism, but the Anti-Defamation League says the American Guard "has a history with connections to extremism, hatred and anti-immigrant violence."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the American Guard had been "the Indiana chapter of a group called Soldiers of Odin USA, a branch of an extreme anti-immigrant and anti-refugee group that originated in Finland in 2015 and has spread to many other countries."

Facebook removal: Facebook said it had also removed accounts linked to the far-right group, the Proud Boys, although it said it had not seen any posts by that group about weapons.

The company said it had planned to take action against both groups, but that it had accelerated the process when they saw the groups discuss the protests.

Facebook staff told CNN on Tuesday that the company would take action against people who use the platform to organize violence, regardless of their political affiliation.