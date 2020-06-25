New York Public Libraries to Reopen July 13

New York public libraries are no longer retiring.

Twenty-two branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens will reopen for take-away service starting July 13.

The city's three library systems, the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library, announced Thursday their plan to re-circulate.

During the initial reopening, library mice will be able to withdraw and return tomes, without worrying about fines.

"Our goal is to update people's personal libraries and make it as easy as possible," Brian Bannon, chief librarian at the New York Public Library, told The Post.

To make that happen, readers will order their materials online or over the phone. When they go to an open branch to pick them up, they will find what they requested in a container with their name, so the whole process is contactless.

Still, everyone should wear a mask and stick to social estrangement.

All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are available again.

But there will be no navigation, at least not initially.

Nothing that was taken out before the pandemic will be subject to a surcharge. And any material removed until September will also not be subject to fines.

While libraries have continued to offer online programming since their closure in mid-March, there is nothing like a brick and mortar book shelter.

"People miss the librarians in their neighborhood, their neighbors and their library for having a place in their lives," said Bannon.

"The digital world can only take us so far."