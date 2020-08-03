New York Reaches New Record in Coronavirus Hospitalizations

New York has reached record lows for coronavirus-related hospitalizations, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The state saw 536 people hospitalized with the bug on Sunday, a new low since March 17, when the pandemic was still growing, Cuomo said during a press conference in Manhattan.

"That is great news," said the governor.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units dropped to 136 and the number of people intubated was 62, both new lows since the height of the health crisis, Cuomo said.

The state recorded three deaths on Sunday, and there were no confirmed deaths in New York City for the second consecutive day.

"This is all really great news, and I congratulate New Yorkers because this is simply the result of the actions they have been taking," Cuomo said, adding that "progress is even better than we expected."

Cuomo noted that experts had previously predicted that the virus infection rate would increase as the "activity rate" increases in one state.

"That's what you've seen across the country, that's what you've seen in other countries, and that's what we expected here," Cuomo said.

But after two and a half months of the Empire State building reopening, "the numbers have really gone down, which no one suggested," Cuomo said.

"That is really to congratulate New Yorkers," said the governor.

The state conducted 51,839 coronavirus tests on Sunday, and of those, 545 or 1.05 percent of them were positive, the data shows.

A total of 25,172 New Yorkers have died as a result of the contagion, according to state data.