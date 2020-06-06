New York remembers Breonna Taylor on what would be her 27th birthday

Protesters against police brutality in New York City paid their respects on Friday to Breonna Taylor, a black EMT who was shot dead by police at her home in the Kentucky home, mourning memorials in Brooklyn and Manhattan in what would have been his 27th birthday. .

Taylor, 26, had been sleeping with her boyfriend on March 13 in Louisville when three plainclothes police officers broke into her home with a no-touch order; he was accidentally shot eight times.

None of the officers involved in the shooting has been arrested, although they have been placed on administrative leave. The FBI said it was investigating the shooting in May "due to a series of media requests."

Steve Conrad, the former chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, was fired after the police officers killed another Louisville resident, David McAtee, a black man who ran a popular barbecue business frequently frequented by police forces. local order.

"It is very frustrating, it is heartbreaking. It is actually a slap in the face to know that these officers are still being paid to do a job that failed," Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said in an interview Friday with The 19th. .

A massive crowd gathered at the Old Farley Post Office to sing "Happy Birthday" to Taylor, whose name has also become commonplace as Black Lives Matter protesters have rallied to demand justice after the death of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Another crowd was seen standing in the rain at Domino Park in Williamsburg for a 27-minute moment of silence in their memory, also sending pink balloons to celebrate the health worker's birthday.

Say his name! an organizer was singing into a megaphone.

"Breonna Taylor!" the crowd recited back.