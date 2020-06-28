New York Rep Elise Stefanik says green beret candidate is set to graduate in July

A female US Army soldier is expected to graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course next month, making her the first woman to join the elite Green Berets, according to a lawmaker.

"The graduation of the first green beret in the US Army is an important milestone and difficult to achieve," said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York. – who serves on the House Armed Services Committee – said in a statement.

Military.com, which first reported on the soldier's tentative graduation date, confirmed that he has successfully passed the intense 53-week Qualification Course and will graduate on July 9.

The Qualification Course encompasses "six phases and includes training in small unit operations, advanced Special Forces tactics, language training and unconventional warfare," according to the military news outlet.

"This achievement is a testament to this soldier's strength, courage, and individual commitment, and also an important institutional milestone for the US Special Operations Command, as it embraces the cultural change that will continue to make him the Force. the world's most successful and elite Special Operations Unit, "said Stefanik.

The female soldier reportedly solidified her graduation by passing a three-week exercise known as the "Robin Stage," which is a North Carolina-based field exercise that places candidates in a simulated guerilla warfare scenario.

Soldiers have to rely on prior training, analysis, and building relationships with "friendly foreign forces" to survive the task.

However, the female soldier, whose identity has been protected by the Special Operations Command, is not in a green beret until she reaches the graduation ceremony on July 9.

"It is truly an honor to congratulate this new Army Special Forces soldier on her achievement," said Stefanik. "I hope she is the first woman of many to wear the illustrious Green Beret."

Army Special Forces remain one of the still male-only military sectors after former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter officially allowed women to join all sectors of the military, including direct combat roles, in 2015.

The Special Operations Command could not immediately be reached for comment.