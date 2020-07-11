New York restaurants now fight rat problems amid COVID-19

As if New York City restaurants don't have enough to deal with, they are now battling rat armies.

Struggling restorers fighting COVID-19's outbreak and closure are concerned that newly returned outdoor diners will flee amid pesky and persistent critters.

"Last night, a customer had a baby rat running in his shoe and I let you imagine your reaction," Giacomo Romano, the owner of Ciccio, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, told NBC New York.

Ciccio said the unclean conditions in nearby Padre Fagan Park, now a hangout for skateboarders, were worsening the rat problem.

"Plants have a lot of new holes in the ground cover," Romano said.

A park attendant told the station that he saw several rats go from one place to another while sitting on the park bench.

Pasquale Giacobbe, owner of a nearby barber shop, said: "I no longer have the help of the state, there are no loans from anyone. At least they can come and do something (about the rats), for all the taxes we pay."