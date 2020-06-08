New York schools must have real plan to reopen in September

Remote learning for students through city schools has been unpredictable. That cannot continue in the next school year; students have already lost enough learning time.

When the pandemic hit, schools were not ready to switch to remote learning. Many students lacked the technical equipment and online access necessary to participate. In response, the city stepped forward to provide the necessary technology to hundreds of thousands of students. But much remains to be done.

Start with the surprising recent revelation, for example, that the Department of Education cannot say how many students have been receiving online instruction or for how long. That is unacceptable.

The school system and its leaders, especially Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza, have an obligation to be prepared for any form of learning that will take place next year. By September, they must have a remote learning platform installed that enables real-time instruction, attendance gathering, and remote participation.

The city needs to clarify that teachers will be willing to participate in real interactive lessons. It shouldn't come to this, but if the teachers union rejects, the DOE should suspend any teachers who are unable or unwilling to teach online.

Students should also be pushed to participate in remote learning. In addition to attending, school officials must make it clear that traditional grades will be assigned, whether students are learning in schools or remotely. Excuses must end.

Standardization of remote instruction is necessary for two key reasons: one, students have missed enough learning time this spring. There is no reason that you should continue in the new school year. Two, schools are likely to need a hybrid learning structure next year, with some students physically in class while others learn online, to limit the number of people in one building at a time. This could take many forms, such as dividing student time at school between morning and afternoon sessions, alternate days, or alternate weeks.

The city also needs to quickly accept another undeniable reality: Simply put, some students can learn from home effectively while others can't.

This dichotomy is not just about poor and nonpoor students. For example, younger students from all walks of life have a greater need for supervision at school than older students. Similarly, their parents have a greater need for them to return to school. The demands on time and attention presented by younger children make it incredibly difficult for parents to do their own work from home effectively.

Students with special needs also have a greater need for instruction at school from teachers and specifically trained staff to accommodate them.

On the other hand, for students over a certain age, remote learning can work as effectively as learning in school, particularly for higher-achieving students. But to create a hybrid learning system that allocates time at school to those who need it most, it is critical that the Mayor and Chancellor prepare a robust remote learning regime for those who will learn from home more frequently.

De Blasio and Carranza face an uphill battle when discussing this dynamic with parents of high-achieving, older children, especially considering they have already alienated parents in places like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science. However, they must prevail, emphasizing that: one, your children can learn as effectively at home as at school; Two, the DOE has implemented a fully functional online learning program to facilitate that; and three, other students have a greater need to be in school.

Providing those who need more instruction in school more than those who do best is the best way to do the greatest good for everyone.

As long as they can trust that leadership is proactive and transparent in their preparations for the upcoming school year, students and their families will rise to the challenge.

Ray Domanico is principal investigator and director of educational policy for the Manhattan Institute.