New York sees another day of George Floyd protests on the streets

Thousands of George Floyd protesters took to the streets for another day of marches and protests through the Big Apple on Saturday, and many anti-police protesters called for the true dismantling of the best in New York.

An estimated 5,000 people packed Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village to listen to activist speeches, and thousands more marched from Grand Army Plaza over the Brooklyn Bridge to lower Manhattan.

Some Brooklyn protesters, holding signs saying "Bust Police Unions," "Amerikkka" and "BLM," kept a moment of silence for Floyd and others lost to police violence.

“The police have always repressed and repressed the poor and working class. All people can do is go outside, ”said Harlem activist Juan Peralta, who joined the march from West 110th Street to Washington Square Park.

Kirsten John Foy, minister and activist, faced Mayor Bill de Blasio, for whom he worked when Hizzoner was a public defender.

"You think you can invoke and invoke the legacy of black life with photographs, pushing the people in front of you who look like us," said Foy. "But we see through your lies."

As of Saturday morning, 1,049 arrests linked to the protests had been made the previous week and the police had issued 1,475 citations for violating the curfew, New York police officials said in a briefing.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy