New York sees increase in murders, robberies, New York police say

Crime statistics released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday showed an increase in the city's murder rate during the month of May, as protests and riots continued after the death of George Floyd.

The numbers showed that murders in the city had increased by 79 percent, CBS 2 reported. Shootings increased by 64 percent and robberies reportedly increased by 34 percent.

New York police said they will have hundreds of officers patrolling the streets this summer, specifically in neighborhoods that have seen an increase in violent crime.

This news comes three days after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reforming law enforcement after officials across the country were criticized for using harsh tactics as a first reaction, rather than as a last resort.

The order addressed best practices for the use of force, instituted the exchange of information to track down officers who have repeated complaints against them, and included federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police personnel for matters related to the mental health, homelessness and addiction.

News of rising crime also erupted just a day after a Queens man was indicted by authorities, after he tried to start a New York police vehicle last week amid broader protests against the Police brutality in the city, according to prosecutors.

Víctor Sánchez-Santa, 19, was arrested at his home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and accused of attempted arson. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Sánchez-Santas was the last suspect arrested for trying to set fire to a police car. A couple of attorneys, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, were charged earlier this month with throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied New York City police vehicle.

