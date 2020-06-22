New York sees staggering numbers of shots; the best policemen warn of & # 39; storm on the horizon & # 39;

The New York Police Department has reported a staggering increase in the number of gunshots and injuries, as officials warn that there is "a storm on the horizon," and say changes must be made.

An estimated 74 people were injured in 55 shootings across the city from June 15 to Sunday night, a New York police spokesman said Monday morning. The department told Spectrum NY1 that it saw 18 shootings during the same period last year.

"We cannot wait for the police to go out and fix laws that are violated … We need bad people to be held accountable, and right now we have a lack of responsibility." – Dermot Shea, New York Police Commissioner

Those numbers include a 24-hour period on Saturday that recorded approximately two dozen shootings in that time period, the spokesperson confirmed.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday morning that gunshots are "just the latest symptom" of a much bigger problem.

"I hope I'm not the only one, it takes a long time to turn a ship, which sees the iceberg directly in front of us," Shea told NY1 on Monday morning. "We've been trending this way for a while."

NYPD OFFICER SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEO EMERGENCIES APPEAR SHOWING CHOKEHOLD DURING QUEEN'S DETENTION

Shea appeared on the show to discuss a recent strangling incident that occurred in Queens over the weekend, which resulted in the suspension of an officer without pay while the department investigates the use of force.

But halfway through the interview, Shea shifted gears, noting that, in addition to the officer's use of the choke, he is concerned about the "quality of life nexus." He described the latest numbers of shots and emphasized: "If people aren't talking about it, they will be soon.

AT LEAST 17 PERSONS INJURED IN MULTIPLE SHOTS DURING THE NIGHT IN NYC

"We had a hundred shootings in May, the first time we reached that number in probably five years. We had an upward trend before COVID hit the shooting, "he said. "The shame of this is that I have been warning people since November or December that this is coming. A month or two ago, I told you there is a storm on the horizon."

Shea emphasized the need for "difficult conversations" on quality of life issues and said, "almost all of the shooting" that occurred over the weekend involved marijuana, alcohol and dice games.

“We cannot move away from monitoring the quality of life. And we also have to support our police officers who are doing a very difficult job, "he said." We cannot wait for the police to come out and fix laws that are violated. We cannot stop to get out of this problem. We need bad people be held accountable and right now we have a lack of responsibility. "

Last Sunday, the Chief of Crime Control Strategies for the New York Police Department, which oversees crime statistics and trends in the city, told the New York Post that the firearm arrests the police department has made They are stalled because the courts have been closed as a result of the pandemic.

"We have more than 1,000 people accused of gun possession, where the cases are open and today they walk the streets of New York," Michael LiPetri told the Post.

Approximately 800 more people were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but have not yet been formally charged.

MIRANDA DEVINE BLAMES DE BLASIO, DANCE REFORM LAWS FOR THE RESOLUTION OF PROBLEMS IN THE MURDERS OF NYC: IT IS A "FREE FOR ALL"

"It is going to be a massive build-up," LiPetri continued. "We were concerned."

As for the shooting numbers for the entire year, it is estimated that 17 percent were cases in which the shooter or the victim were released, LaPetri told the Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have never seen a higher percentage of probation related incidents with shootings," he said, "since we have been tracking it in 2005."