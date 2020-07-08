New York Sheriff on spikes in violent crime in New York: "We are starting to lose control"

In New York City, there was a 130 percent increase in shootings in the month of June, compared with 89 shootings last year to 205 this year. And just this past weekend of July 4, New York City saw 21 shootings that left 44 gunshots and 8 dead.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon says these appalling statistics should be taken as a warning that the New York City police are beginning to "lose control."

"When you see vandalism in all of our communities when you see the assaults, you see Molotov cocktails being thrown at police vehicles, you must start to realize that, we start to lose control. And once we start to lose control, we are not losing control of peaceful protesters, they are criminals, "Toulon told Fox News. "And so, once we begin to cede authority to them, we will have chaos in our streets."

Toulon says there are multiple reasons behind the increase in crime and violence in New York City, one of them being bail reform. According to Michael LiPetri, head of Crime Control Strategies, 3,000 people who were released under bail reform and Rikers committed "9,000 serious crimes in New York City."

Many law enforcement officials believe that bail reform laws in New York City have facilitated the release of people and are encouraging criminals to commit crimes without consequence. Sheriff Toulon agrees, but he also says that people should start looking for answers in New York judges.

"We should hold judges accountable and have them explain why people get bail [and] if there are particular groups that appear to be the target of a particular judge," said Toulon. "That's where I think we should focus our attention" on not changing the laws or giving people a chance to return. "

Former Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said on Fox News that bail reform could be changed "very easily just by giving judges the discretion to keep those in custody who are a danger to society."

"Virtually every state in the United States has that privilege except New York, and the New York State Legislature will not," he said.

With the country increasingly divided, many Americans wonder what it will take to unite people.

"American citizens are fighting each other, almost as if it was turning into a civil war, and at some point, something has to be broken for us to start uniting," said Toulon.