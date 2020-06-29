New York shootings doubled last week compared to last year

Citywide shooting doubled last week compared to the same period last year, according to police sources.

From last Monday to midnight Sunday, there were 63 shootings, with a total of 85 victims shot, sources said.

During the same period last year, there were 26 shootings, the sources said.

However, the killings decreased last week compared to the same time last year. Six people were killed last week, compared to nine shooting deaths last year, the sources said.

Last week's wave of shootings included a bloody 12-hour spree from Saturday to Sunday where 11 people were shot in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.