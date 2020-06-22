New York shootings soar as court closings free gun owners

Shootings in the city piled up at the rate of one an hour on Saturday, with more shootings on Sunday, when a New York Police Chief warned that hundreds of gun defendants could stalk Gotham thanks to the courts. closed by coronavirus.

"We have more than 1,000 people charged with gun possession, where the cases are open and today they walk the streets of New York," Chief Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri told the Post.

That figure does not include an additional 800 defendants accused of illegally packing but who have not yet been formally charged when the courts stopped, LiPetri said.

With all but the most pressing court proceedings at a standstill during the public health emergency, and those that remain practically in place, the cases have created a stalemate.

"This is not the DA's fault. I get it," LiPetri said. "They have a very difficult situation."

But even when the wheels of justice finally pick up speed again, the delay won't be lifted overnight, with suspected gunmen free to walk the streets much longer until the system can catch up.

"It is going to be a massive build-up," said LiPetri. "We were concerned."

The warning came when the bullets continued to fly over the weekend, with 24 people shot across the city on Saturday, according to the NYPD, which equates to a rate of one per hour.

That account includes in part eight people shot in the nine-hour span from Saturday to early Sunday, with gunshots erupting in all counties except Queens.

That hellish run started in the East Village around 7:20 p.m. On Saturday, when a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument on East 12th Street near Avenue C, police sources said.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His name is retained pending family notification of his death.

In East Harlem, an 18-year-old man caught a bullet in his left hand around 8:40 p.m. In a dispute on Second Avenue near East 101st Street, the sources said.

Just under an hour later, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest on Burnside and Jerome Avenues in the Bronx, according to sources.

Around 10:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg at the Walt Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, sources said.

The violence did not diminish when he bled to death on Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old man sitting in his car on Dekalb and Targee Streets in Park Hill, Staten Island, was shot in the butt and right ankle when another motorist he was arguing with opened fire. . said.

Back in Brooklyn, two men and a woman were shot just before 4:20 a.m. at Sterling Place, near Ralph Avenue in Brownsville, the sources said. The woman and one of the men, both 33, were taken by the first responders to Brookdale Hospital with injuries to their back and left ankle, respectively, the sources said.

The other man, 42, went to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for an injury to his right hip.

The trio is not cooperating with the police, according to sources.

The increase in shootings was underway before this weekend.

The year had a violent start, with January and February accumulating 18 more shootings than in the same two months last year, New York police statistics show.

While the shooting died out in March and April, which together saw six fewer shootings than in the same months in 2019, they increased last month when there were 100 shootings, 39 more than in May 2019.

LiPetri noted that a historically high 17 percent of this year's incidents has involved a person on probation at either end of the gun.

"We have never seen a higher percentage of probation related incidents with shootings as we have been tracking it in 2005," he said.

LiPetri also noted that of the 110 people shot between June 1 and June 18, 24 percent had an open case for gun possession.