New York should prosecute Roger Stone (Opinion)

A new case against Stone is possible thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo and Bill 6653 of the New York Legislative Assembly. Signed into law last October, AB6653 allows New York district attorneys to prosecute what effectively amounts to certain friends and family of any president who pardoned them for federal convictions. People who can be prosecuted are associated with information relevant to a civil or criminal investigation of the President.

That would be Roger Stone.

We have both been criminal defense attorneys in New York for over 40 years. It is not our custom to advocate for prosecuting anyone. But we are defenders of our Constitution first. He's under assault.

Consider what has happened. A federal jury convicted Stone in November 2019 of witness tampering and lying to Congress in its investigation of Russia's 2016 election interference, including the alleged collusion between Moscow and Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Stone's lies covered his contacts with Wikileaks, which had released thousands of documents that Russian intelligence hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta into the public domain.

More importantly, as the judge who sentenced Stone said in February, "He was not prosecuted, as some complained, for defending the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president."

Two examples: In July 2016, immediately after a phone call with Stone, Trump told his campaign vice president that "more information would come." That same month, after a call from Mr. Trump's phone line, Mr. Stone ordered a colleague to "see Assange," a reference to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Stone's subsequent federal conviction for witness tampering involved the testimony of his longtime friend, Randy Credico. Under oath to Congress in September 2017, Stone falsely denied having exchanged emails with Credico about Wikileaks.

The indictment claims that Stone allegedly told Credico to "prepare to die," and that he should avoid testifying by taking the Fifth Amendment, or should do as The Godfather Part II character Frank Pentangeli, and lie.

Credico lives in New York. It is a serious crime under the New York Penal Code to intimidate a witness to prevent him from communicating incriminating information to a prosecutor by instilling fear in him of physical injury. It is a misdemeanor to induce a witness to avoid testifying in legal proceedings.

Of course, New York prosecutors would have to consider the 1956 Supreme Court decision in Pennsylvania v. Nelson. There, the Court overturned a state conviction for violating the Pennsylvania Sedition Act, keeping it displaced by the federal sedition statutes that "occupied the field."

In that case, however, Congress and the Executive Branch had treated seditious acts as a matter of purely national interest through the allocation of large sums to multiple federal agencies and a comprehensive regulatory framework. There were also good reasons why federal courts only had oversight to balance proper enforcement interests with people's right to dissent. Those factors are absent from a state prosecution for witness tampering.

In addition, the Stone case presents unique narrow circumstances in our history. The Presidents of the United States have broad powers to forgive and commute sentences. Yet here we have federal law enforcement neutralized by the commutation of a president who rewards cover-up to protect Trump. A state prosecution would bring a man we know to be guilty to trial.

The national benefit far outweighs any legal risk of bringing Stone to justice in New York: upholding the rule of law and proving that he survives in the offices of state prosecutors, if not the White House.