New York spa offering "loot" facials as a solution to the city's reopening limitations

This facialist has a blatant response to New York reopening standards.

Sofie Pavitt Skincare Studio in Chinatown is open for business in Phase 3, but the esthetician is still not allowed to do what she does best: facials.

"The irony is that you can get dental appointments, Botox injections, facial acupuncture, or facials at a (medical spa)," Pavitt told the Post. But without a medical license, you don't have the power to work on someone's face, even if you wear the same PPE as someone in a doctor's office. “I have been frustrated. But what can I do in the meantime?

His solution: offer the same service for the southern cheeks.

"It's a facial for your booty," said Pavitt, 36, who has already lined up 17 clients looking to polish their backs and prepare them for the thong-bikini season.

"I think after all the time in quarantine, people need personal care. They are taking the opportunity to have someone touch them. I don't think body part matters. This treatment specifically is ideal for the summer. If the skin is dull, irritated and has pimples, we are going to get rid of that, "he said.

The 45-minute treatment costs $ 159 and begins with a bun peel, scrub, or enzyme peel to get rid of dead skin and extractions to remove pimples. It is completed with a hydrating mask.

"It will tighten the skin, make everything firmer, hydrated and smoother," Pavitt said, adding that he takes all safety precautions. “I will give you disposable underwear, and your mask is on. I'm in full PPE. "

Client Marian Shelley, 33, recently had her first booty facial and called it "luxurious." A revealing swimsuit fan said about the treatment: “It feels good to pay attention to that part of your body. My skin was radiant afterwards. After the boredom of winter and being trapped inside, it was a good way to get to summer. "

Typically, the Brooklyn-based creative director of advertising sees Pavitt for about six facials a year. "She says good skin is the best makeup, and I've stopped wearing makeup since I've visited her," said Shelley.

During the quarantine, Pavitt treated customers remotely, putting them on a product regimen and evaluating their progress through images. "I can clear acne in four months 90 percent of the time," he said.

The pandemic has given New Yorkers more time to care for their skin, and perhaps realize that they may need a little outside help.

"Focusing on loot is fun, but it's not just about facials," he said. "If it's breaking (anywhere) in the body, we can treat it."