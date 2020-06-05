New York state police unions denounce bills as "police attack"

NY law enforcement The agencies have joined in opposing the bills, which they call an "attack on the police," proposed by the state legislature, according to a statement.

Protests erupted across the country following the death of the unarmed black man George Floyd while in police custody. The main focus of the protests has been the punishment of the officers involved in Floyd's death and a major police reform, which many states have begun to adopt.

The declaration, which can be read in full here, criticizes the legislature's haste to consider and possibly adopt measures that agencies warn will lead to "unintended results" and "serious and lasting damage to the public interest."

“As law enforcement professionals, we share the universal desire for healing and positive change. However, at this time, the government's first priority must be to restore peace and stability, ”the memo reads. "A rational political discussion cannot take place in a context of burned-out police vehicles and looted store fronts."

Unions highlight three points: the flawed process by which laws can be passed without police input, the effect on morale and support among officers on the streets, and the repeal or reform of the Civil Rights Act § 50-A.

The statement was distributed among the unions this morning, just a few hours before Governor Andrew Cuomo asking for support for the bill Say your names, which counts as one of its four cornerstones the repeal of the Civil Rights Law §50-A.

The law provides protection to officers, allowing them to reject the disclosure of "personnel records used to evaluate performance toward employment or continued promotion." Unions are concerned that without the law, officers will be vulnerable after the public sees cases that "have not been fully investigated and substantiated and in which the law enforcement officer has had an opportunity to be heard."

Signatories include the New York City Police Charitable Association, the Detective Association & # 39; Endowment Association, the NYC Correction Officers Benevolence Association, the NY Police Conference, the Association of NYS PBA and the NYS Police Benevolence Association. In total, the groups represent some 160,000 active and retired officers.

The unions also point out a controversial bail reform law The state passed last year without police input, a law that has allowed many of the looters and protesters Cuomo is complaining about to be released after the prosecution.

"For these reasons, we urge the Senate and Assembly to establish an open and deliberative process in which all parties affected by the bills being considered for next week can participate and provide their perspectives, concerns and experience." concludes the statement.

"Any process below that modest threshold will result in ill-conceived, unfair legislation aimed at diminishing public safety and public confidence in the legislative process."

The memorandum was distributed to unions this morning, and other agencies can still sign, and those who have not yet done so hope to add their support in the coming days.