New York State reports lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths to date

A Thalys high-speed train in Belgium in 2018 Sergi Reboredo / picture-alliance / dpa / AP

European rail operator Thalys will gradually resume its international train services between the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Germany starting next week.

Thalys, which normally carries 7.5 million passengers a year to 26 destinations, has been operating four trains a day between Brussels, Amsterdam and Paris since March 10.

Starting June 9, the operator will restart daily service between Dortmond and Paris and increase other services to 20% of its normal offer in mid-July, hoping to operate 50% of its trains in August.

In an email to customers, Thayls CEO Bertrand Gosselin said: "We don't know when the Covid-19 pandemic will end, or when our lives will regain some normalcy."

Gosselin also assured passengers, "that the safety, well-being and health of our customers and employees are at the heart of our decisions at all times."

Passengers will be required to wear a mask at all times while on board and the number of seats available on Thalys trains has been halved to maintain social distancing.

Starting April 8, anyone traveling to and from France must complete an International Travel Certificate form to Mainland France, confirming that their travel is necessary and free of Covid-19 symptoms.

Other international European rail operators, Deutsche Bahn, SNCF and NS, which have also had limited or no service, have slowly started to resume services from June 1.

Eurostar, which operates trains between continental Europe and the United Kingdom, will continue to operate a reduced service.

A Eurostar spokesperson told CNN: "We continue to closely monitor the situation as it unfolds, and we hope to gradually increase our number of services and destinations in the coming weeks in line with the easing of blocking restrictions."