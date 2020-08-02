New York Stuyvesant Elite High School Names New Principal

An official with the city's Department of Education and a former high school principal will now head Stuyvesant HS, The Spectator reported Saturday.

Seung Yu is the DOE Senior Executive Director of the Postsecondary Preparation Office.

Before taking that job in 2017, he was a founding principal for seven years at the Academy of Software Engineering, a high school in Union Square.

Yu's quote comes as Stuyvesant grapples with how to handle the fall academic year in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former principal of the specialized high school, Eric Contreras, resigned on Friday.