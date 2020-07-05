New York Tattoo Shop Says Coronavirus Is Becoming Wanted Ink

Tattoo parlors are among the Big Apple companies to start again Monday under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, and the coronavirus is already a coveted design.

"I had a group of nurses and doctors, who were in town to help, sending me an email asking about a group tattoo (related to COVID)," said Paul Paz, assistant manager of Bang Bang Tattoo shops in Bajo Manhattan, he told The Post on Sunday.

Another client also sent an email asking for a tattoo of "COVID, the virus, the actual virus image," he said.

In addition to the tattoo parlors, the nail and tan salons and spas in the Big Apple can start again in Phase 3, and people can also officially start playing some outdoor sports.

Paz said her business is trying to figure out how to work through a backlog of appointments that were canceled due to closure.

“We still have two and a half months of appointments to reschedule. They put a deposit, they have priority, "he said." Once they are contacted, we will start accepting new clients. "

NYC Tan, near Willowbrook Park on Staten Island, said its clients are also set to knock down its doors, with at least six appointments already scheduled for Monday.

"We have face shields, we have masks, we have temperature guns," owner John Carandola told The Post. "The front door remains closed and we will take temperatures at the entrance."

Mark Harada, the owner of the New York Hardcore Tattoo at SoHo in Manhattan, said he was busy trying to reorganize his small, long and narrow place on Stanton Street to ensure adequate social distancing.

He said the artist who works on Monday already has three appointments.

"The biggest change is not having to go in," Harada said. “We will really have one person working with a client at the same time. Friends are not allowed.

But other stores expected a slower return to business, as usual.

"A lot of people are not in the city. People are afraid "of getting the virus," Kim Dong, manager of Aria Body Piercing in East Village, told The Post.

Harada acknowledged that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the reopening.

"We could be a vector for the disease, so we must be very careful. We do not want to be closed again, "said the owner of the store, referring to the closure of the entire city that went into effect in March amid the pandemic.

"I am skeptical about how safe we ​​could be, as I am skeptical about the reopening of restaurants and bars."

Food in indoor restaurants would normally be allowed according to state Phase 3 guidelines, but Governor Andrew Cuomo rejected it for New York City amid fears about high virus numbers in other states and lack of distancing. social in the Big Apple outside of places like bars.