New York teachers union endorses AOC-backed candidate who ousted Representative Engel in primary disgust

With current New York incumbent Eliot Engle and his progressive challenger backed by the Jamaal Bowman Squad in a primary election, a powerful union in the Empire State is formally changing its backing.

Bowman ousted Engel, a former incumbent who is currently the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, annoyed Friday, weeks after the polls closed, once mail ballots and absentee ballots were accounted for.

Representing hundreds of thousands of teachers, nurses and other education and healthcare workers and retirees, the United State of New York Teachers (NYSUT) issued their endorsement of the 2020 general election the same day. The union had previously endorsed Engel, but said it would trade Bowman if he won the primaries.

Bowman's other supporters include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sensors Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The union also did not issue support for the 15th Congressional District, which is highly Democratic and is represented by Rep. José Serrano, who is not running for reelection. His 12-way primary race has not been resolved.

In all other districts in 2020, the union endorsed Democratic candidates, although the document did not include party affiliations this year as it has in the past. Featured candidates include Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Jerrold Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, and Hakeem Jeffries.

In Congressional District 21, currently represented by Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, the union endorsed challenger Tedra Cobb, a former corrections counselor who failed to remove Stefanik with the union's endorsement two years ago.

In New York's 1st Congressional District, newcomer politician and chemistry teacher Nancy Goroff earned the backing of the union to challenge Rep. Lee Zeldin.

NYSUT has not always had exclusive ties to the Democratic establishment, famous for having had feuds with Governor Andrew Cuomo for years.

In 2016, NYSUT had endorsed Stefanik and another Republican, former Rep. Dan Donovan, who was removed by Democratic Rep. Max Rose two years later.

In May, union leaders criticized the governor's proposals to "reinvent" public education in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2015, during a general election race in which the union refused to back Cuomo or his Republican challenger Rob Astorino, the union criticized the governor for what he called a "draconian anti-teaching agenda."

And while maintaining a "neutral" official position in the 2018 primary race between Cuomo and progressive candidate Cynthia Nixon, the union allegedly funneled behind-the-scenes cash to anti-Cuomo groups, the New York Post reported.