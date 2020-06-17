New York Times: Bolton Says impeachment investigation should have investigated Trump's actions beyond Ukraine

Specifically, Bolton highlights Trump's willingness to intervene in criminal investigations "to, in fact, give personal favors to dictators he likes," pointing to cases involving law firms in China and Turkey, the Times said. "The pattern seemed like an obstruction of justice as a way of life that we couldn't accept," Bolton writes, according to the Times.

Bolton's book, titled "In the Room Where It Happened," is slated for publication next week, but has been the focus of a month-long legal battle between the White House and the former national security adviser.

The legal fight for the book's release, which is heralded as a reprimand of Trump's foreign policy, intensified on Tuesday when the Trump administration went to court to try to recoup Bolton's profits for the book and potentially stop his publication, arguing In a lawsuit, Bolton had violated confidentiality agreements and was risking national security by exposing classified information.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, alleges that Bolton's over 500-page manuscript was "riddled with classified information," and prosecutors say Bolton withdrew from a White House investigation process in course for the book he had been forced to do as a result of the agreements.