New York Times employees say 'young wokes' terrorize leadership

The Gray Lady's seizures continue.

Former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson says she is appalled by the problems surrounding the New York Times opinion section, particularly the departure of its editor James Bennet after he posted a comment by a United States senator. United calling on the military to quell the unrest.

"I don't think James Bennet should have been forced to appear in The Times," Abramson told The Post, adding that "he felt terrible" about it.

"He and I work together in the Washington Times Office and I think he is one of the great journalists of our time. So I was very sad to see him expelled, "said Abramson.

Abramson, who ran the Times newsroom from September 2011 to May 2014, expressed sympathy for Bari Weiss, who surprisingly quit the opinion desk this week in an open letter to editor A.G. Sulzberger. Weiss said she had been intimidated and criticized by a Times-obsessed Twitter culture increasingly intolerant of any ideas outside of her progressive and leftist orthodoxy.

Abramson said that his friends who were still with the company had told him that his internal Slack channels had become "petty", and that employees often "overreacted" to trivia.

"I feel terrible for (Bari) if it is true that she was intimidated and that her colleagues said what she said they did." Anyone would empathize with someone who had been through that, "Abramson said. “I had heard of many overheated statements shooting from one side of Slack to the other. For over a year I have heard of it. "

Abramson was in the Times before the newsroom had the Slack messaging system and when Twitter was a more benign place, saying that the growth of these platforms was "likely" to have impacted employees since their departure.

The famous publisher, who was kicked out after then-editor Arthur Sulzberger claimed she had been misled about hiring a new co-managing editor, rejected some of Weiss's claims.

"I really disagree with the idea that the editors of The Times cede their authority to Twitter and that a left-handed clique is somehow deciding what appears in the New York Times. That's ridiculous, "she said.

However, his assessment was questioned by multiple current Times informants, who said that the "diversity channel" at Slack often turns into a cesspool.

"It started as a place for journalism and became a place for anger," a Times member told The Post. "The masthead reads Slack and does nothing about it."

Times, in fact, is "terrified of the young" wokes "," the source said.

"He is (Bari) like a person that many consider unacceptable," added a second person familiar with the matter. "She doesn't fit perfectly in the boxes to be off to the side, and that really frustrates a lot of people."

In a statement in response to Weiss's letter, a Times spokeswoman said the newspaper was "committed to fostering an environment of honest, searching and empathetic dialogue among colleagues, one where mutual respect for all is required."

However, that claim has been undermined by the way Weiss's colleagues freely ventured on Twitter in personal terms both before and after his resignation.

Style reporter Taylor Lorenz in May publicly attacked Weiss's story about MMA commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan as "dishonest" and "false." In his piece, Weiss attributed Rogan's popularity among men to his acceptance of more traditional expressions of masculinity like hunting and bodybuilding.

"When was it okay for a @nytimes reporter to publicly describe an @nytopinion columnist as" dishonest? "asked former Times opinion columnist Joe Nocera in a public reprimand from Lorenz.

Lorenz later argued that he was not attacking Weiss's credibility and that "he likes to read Bari's work."

In June, Peter S. Goodman, London-based economics correspondent for The Times, compared his views to "holocaust denial."

After his resignation letter was published, many of Weiss's colleagues rejected the document.

Tech columnist Kara Swisher described the letter as "decidedly inaccurate" and a "bunch" of "sad" words.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the now-discredited New York Times project 1619, suggested that the letter was false.

"Interesting how everything in this letter is taken simply as fact," he said.