New York Times Fiasco: Media Brings Trump Model to Racial Issues

The transformation of journalism that began with the political birth of Donald Trump has erupted into a total crisis with the death of George Floyd.

It is, and I don't mean lightly, a battle for the soul of the profession. And if you take a snapshot of this moment, those who believe in outdated notions of fairness and balance are losing out.

That is why the editor of the editorial page of the New York Times was expelled, that is why the editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer was expelled, and that is why a vast swath of this country no longer trusts the media.

NY TIMES EDITORIAL PAGE EDITOR RESETS BETWEEN STAFF FURY ABOUT TOM COTTON OP-ED

It is easy to understand why black journalists, who a generation ago failed to publish newspapers like the Times or host many television shows, are filled with anger and passion for the systemic racism that showed its ugly face with the murder of Floyd. And after reporting on civil rights, affirmative action and other issues for many years, I will easily recognize that the power structure of the white media covered these issues sporadically and did not fully understand the depth of frustration in the black community. .

But a dangerous trend began when Trump ran for president, and it's no coincidence that his views on immigration and other social issues were seen by detractors as flirting with racism or as something real. Media critics began writing, and this escalated when he arrived at the White House, that perhaps journalists had a greater duty to oppose him, than factual reports were now outdated.

With its overwhelmingly negative coverage and caustic comments, from a host of scandals and controversies to impeachment and the coronavirus, the media was increasingly seen as part of the resistance. Culture rewarded its increasingly anti-Trump stance, which is shared by academics, artists, and late-night comics. And these journalists would make sure that this president is such an authoritative figure, a threat to democracy, that history demanded that they scrap the old rulebook.

In the process, about 40 percent of the country that supports Trump came to see the mainstream media as an arm of the Democratic Party. And the President was more than happy to demonize the business with his rhetoric of the people's enemy, fueling the atmosphere of us against him.

We are now hearing many of the same arguments after nearly two weeks of protests across the country, sometimes violent, even when four Minneapolis police have been charged for Floyd's death. No responsible journalist supports racism or police brutality, but the sentiment conveyed the day in the Times is that opposing views on the handling of the protests, such as that of Republican Senator Tom Cotton, simply cannot be published because they damage the cause.

James Bennet was kicked out as editor of the Times editorial page after he and publisher AG Sulzberger eloquently defended the need to voice contrary opinions such as Cotton's, even if they consider themselves "painful" or "dangerous," as Bennet put it. . They were right.But Sulzberger reversed himself under intense pressure from black employees and other staff who denounced what was an online-only column by a United States senator who said the military could enter if the urban unrest was out of control. . I don't necessarily agree, but it is not a marginal view of a marginal figure.

In the Inquirer, executive editor Stan Wischnowski was expelled after a 20-year career by a certainly callous headline: "Buildings Matter," despite a swift and hearty apology from the newspaper. Inga Saffron's column, while saying that black anger was justified after 400 years of oppression in the United States, argued that the destruction of downtown properties would also leave a permanent scar in the city.

The protesting employees wrote, and this is revealing: "We are tired of being told to show both sides of the problem that there are no two sides."

Ben Smith, in a thoughtful column in the Times, says America's largest newsrooms "are trying to find common ground among a tradition that aims to persuade the widest possible audience that its reports are neutral and journalists who believe that fairness in matters of race to Donald Trump clear moral calls. "

That is the heart of the problem. The "moral calls" are a euphemism for political trials, to take a position, to decide which opinions are acceptable and which should be excluded.

Smith goes on to say that "the change in the mainstream US media, fueled by more personal journalism and journalists more willing to tell what they see as the truth without worrying about alienating conservatives, now feels irreversible." It is driven equally by journalism's politics, culture, and business model, and is increasingly dependent on passionate readers willing to pay for content rather than scary advertisers. "

That heartfelt admission reveals how high the risk is. Perhaps, in this hyperpolarized era, the media can no longer sell itself as objective arbiters and take advantage of the cash register. But it is time to admit that they are taking sides and dropping the fig leaf of objectivity.

Bennet, a smart journalist and former editor at Atlantic, did not help himself by not reading Cotton's article in advance. And Sulzberger made it clear in his newspaper that the resignation was not voluntary.

"We saw a significant collapse in our editing processes, not the first we have experienced in recent years," he said. "We both concluded that James would not be able to lead the team through the next stage of change that is required."

After Sulzberger initially defended Cotton's online-only column post, he used several reasons to explain why the newspaper was now denouncing him. One was that there were factual problems, although Cotton's staff reviewed three drafts and questions that included fact checking. The next was that his tone was "unnecessarily harsh."

Would the same standard apply to Bret Stephens' later column, "Donald Trump is our national catastrophe"? Or to Michelle Goldberg's next column, "Tom Cotton's Fascist Op-Ed"? Is an argument by a United States senator who has majority support in the polls now fascism? Or does the hard tag just stick on columns that defy Times orthodoxy?

In his article, Goldberg wrote that "there is generally no way to defend the administration without being bigoted or dishonest." There you have it: there is no other side than the anti-Trump side, at least none that should be considered suitable for printing.

News organizations have to choose whether they want to regain the trust of the entire country or just post material that draws the awakened crowd. The racial tensions that have gripped the country focus on life-and-death issues, highlighting how journalists are defining their future. The claim no longer works.