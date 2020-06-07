New York Times opinion editor James Bennet steps down after backlash







Sulzberger also said that Jim Dao, a deputy editor on the editorial page who had publicly assumed responsibility for overseeing editing of the piece, would leave the masthead and be reassigned to the newsroom. Katie Kingsbury, another associate editorial page editor, will oversee the editorial page during the 2020 election.

The tectonic restructuring culminated a week of turmoil within the nation's official document, with staff engaging in a debate over the publication of Cotton's opinion piece and questioning the Times leadership about the process that led to it.

"While this has been a painful week across the company, it has generated urgent and important conversations," Sulzberger wrote to employees in the memo announcing the changes.

Cotton's article, published Wednesday under the title "Send Troops," argued that the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the military across the country to assist local law enforcement with riots caused by the George Floyd's death.