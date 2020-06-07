New York Times opinion editor James Bennet steps down after backlash

The tectonic restructuring culminated a week of turmoil within the nation's official document, with staff engaging in a debate over the publication of Cotton's opinion piece and questioning the Times leadership about the process that led to it.
"While this has been a painful week across the company, it has generated urgent and important conversations," Sulzberger wrote to employees in the memo announcing the changes.
Cotton's article, published Wednesday under the title "Send Troops," argued that the Insurrection Act could be invoked to deploy the military across the country to assist local law enforcement with riots caused by the George Floyd's death.
The opinion piece was published in the opinion section of The Times, but opinion and newsroom employees, who operate separately, disagree publicly.
Bennet initially defended the execution of the opinion piece, but later said it was wrong to have published it and blamed an error in the editorial process for the error.
"Last week we saw a significant collapse in our editing processes, not the first we have experienced in recent years," Sulzberger said in his Sunday memo, referring to other major debacles that the opinion section has seen under the leadership. from Bennet. "James and I agreed that a new team would be needed to run the department through a period of considerable change."
Bennet initially defended the execution of the op-ed, but later said his section was wrong to have published it and blamed a collapse in the editorial process for the error.
Sulzberger's announcement that Bennet would be leaving surprised employees, people familiar with internal conversations in The Times told CNN Business.
The One Times employee said the episode had sparked meaningful conversations about racial bias and systemic diversity within the newsroom. The person said such conversations have been more in-depth than simply securing a diverse staff and dealing with more important issues regarding race and The Times' role in society.
At a city hall with employees on Friday, Sulzberger and Bennet said the opinion process was inadequate at the moment and that it had structural problems, a person on the call told CNN Business.
Bennet's tenure had been marked by a series of high-profile mistakes.
The Times' opinion section faltered in September after it got into a story about an allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
And last April, the opinion section apologized after publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international edition.
The latest debacle drew criticism from Republicans who claimed the newspaper exhibited prejudice against them.
Cotton strongly criticized The Times for saying his opinion piece did not meet his standards, noting that Bennet had initially defended the opinion piece. Cotton told Fox News that the newspaper had collapsed in front of a "crowd of awake children."
"My opinion piece doesn't meet New York Times standards," said Cotton. "It far exceeds their standards, which are normally full of left-wing and sophomore rumors."
President Trump responded to the news on Sunday by attacking the newspaper in a tweet.