New York Times revolt over opinion pieces would crush dissenting opinions

We are getting a great insight into the culture of the New York Times.

The newspaper struck honest journalism hard, and that upset many of its employees.

What is at stake is whether the opinion pages of a newspaper should be a discussion forum or simply a vehicle to reinforce what its main editors and most of its readers already believe. Choosing the last course is reducing that precious property to predictable propaganda, which is not only one-sided but boring.

The Times did the right thing, well, until it didn't. The editors of the newspaper decided post a piece by Tom Cotton, a Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, titled "Send in the Army." Cotton argues that it is perfectly appropriate for President Trump to use the military to restore order in cities ravaged by violent protests after the brutal murder of George Floyd.

Well, there was an open revolt in the newspaper, led by black journalists who took offense.

Nikole Hannah-Jones of Times magazine, who worked on the Pulitzer Prize-winning slavery project "1619," said: "As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am very ashamed that we handled this."

Jenna Wortham echoed many on paper by tweeting: "Executing this endangered Black @nytimes employees."

Roxanne Gay said she was open to pieces with dissenting voices, but not this one: "Her piece was inflammatory and supported the military occupation as if the constitution did not exist."

I totally agree with the journalists who speak, and I understand the sensitivity of black employees. But being "ashamed" of the newspaper?

To their credit, publishers are sticking to their weapons.

Editorial page editor James Bennet turned to Twitter to defend his decision:

“Times Opinion owes our readers to show counterarguments, particularly those made by people in a position to establish policy. We understand that many readers find Senator Cotton's argument painful, even dangerous. We believe this is one of the reasons why it requires public scrutiny and debate. "

Editor A.G. Sulzberger yesterday added his support in a written note to employees:

"I have heard from journalists on the front lines of this story about the trauma of seeing repeated brutality in endless loops on television and social media. About conversations with your children that have made you cry. About being afraid to walk down the street , get in your car or, particularly, put your safety on the line by reporting from within the protests. You told me about the seething frustrations about entrenched inequalities that, like our colleagues have reported, are a matter of life or death.

"Throughout this crisis and in recent days, the Editorial Board has used our institutional voice to address many of these problems …

"It is clear to many that this piece fell outside the scope of acceptability, representing dangerous comments in an explosive moment that should not have found a home in The Times, even as a counterpoint to our own institutional vision. I believe in the principle of openness to a variety of opinions, including those with which we disagree, and this article was published in that spirit. "

It is surprising to me that both men had to plead with their employees (and readers) to understand the essence of the opinion debate. I grew up in the newspapers. Most of them have always offered a wink in the direction of dissenting views, and whether they agreed with those views or not was irrelevant.

Every regular, liberal and conservative Times columnist is fiercely anti-Trump. The editorial page has denounced its handling of the protests at the national level. Is an opinion piece dramatically changing US policy? ? Cotton could have argued in dozens of forums, but he chose to engage the readers of the Times, who otherwise would not have seen it.

The Arkansas senator praised the editors yesterday, telling Fox: "They have faced the" awakened progressive mafia "in their own newsroom. Therefore, I congratulate them on that."

But he spoke too soon. About two hours after I checked into the Times' public relations office, the newspaper collapsed.

Suddenly, the column that both the publisher and publisher of the editorial page had spent the day defending was found lacking.

"We have examined the piece and the process that led to its publication," the new statement said, moments before my story on the subject aired in "Special Report." "This review made it clear that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards." The newspaper said it would make changes, expand its fact-checking operation, and publish fewer opinion pieces.

Fewer opinion pieces? No explanation of alleged factual defects? The internal pressure must have been overwhelming.

Meanwhile, a similar controversy erupted at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and the employees were so angry that some of them left.

Before long, the newspaper apologized.

the The investigator ran a piece by his columnist Inga Saffron who examined the reaction to Floyd's murder:

"Anger is fully justified. Blacks have been victims of systemic oppression in America for 400 years, but video footage and social media have now made it impossible to deny how bad things really are. The grotesque murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and many others before them, are attacks on the fundamental promise of our democracy. "

The problem was the headline: "Buildings matter, too." A play about Black Lives Matter was used to reinforce the argument that the destruction of downtown buildings by protesters would leave a permanent scar in the city. But the headline was a little callous.

Dozens of Inquirer employees signed a letter of protest, according to HuffPost, which said: "We are tired of bearing the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming at a more equitable age. We are tired of it being Inform us of the progress the company has made and of being served in commonplaces on "diversity and inclusion" when we raise our concerns. We are tired of seeing our words and photos twist to fit a narrative that it does not reflect our reality. We are tired of being told to show both sides of problems where there are not two sides. "

There are not two sides: there is that ideological stance again. According to us or your words should not be published. And this for a column that flatly declared black anger is justified, but lamented the senseless destruction of property.

The editors not only changed the title, but also included this editor's note in the piece:

"A headline published in Tuesday's Inquirer was offensive, inappropriate and we shouldn't have printed it. We deeply regret that we did. We also know that an apology alone is not enough. We need to do better. We have heard it loud and clear, even from our own staff. We will. "

We all need to do better. White journalists need to hear black voices that explain why police brutality resonates so deeply in their daily lives.

But the notion that only one point of view is acceptable, and contrary words should not be published, even on an opinion page, goes to the heart of why journalism has lost so much credibility.