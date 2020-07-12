New York Times: Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria, Says Former Acting Homeland Security Chief

"The president's initial ideas were more like a businessman, you know," Elaine Duke, who was serving as DHS acting secretary when the hurricane hit the island in September 2017, told the Times.

"Can we outsource electricity? Can we sell the island? Do you know or dispose of that asset?" Trump said, according to Duke in the newspaper interview. "(She said that the idea of ​​selling Puerto Rico was never seriously considered or discussed after Trump raised it), "the newspaper reported.

Trump has had a history loaded with American territory since Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Almost 3,000 people died as a result of the storm and the aftermath, including widespread power outages.

Trump had previously targeted Puerto Rican officials for their management of the billions in aid funds his administration had appropriated for the storm's recovery, accusing island leaders of spending some of that money for reasons other than hurricane cleanup. In November 2018, White House officials told congressional leaders and appropriators that the President did not want additional aid funds to be sent to the island.