New York to start painting Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower: report

New York City will begin painting "Black Lives Matter" in front of the Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday, according to a report.

The mural painting is scheduled to begin Thursday morning, and Mayor Bill de Blasio will attend the project sometime in the afternoon, NBC New York reported. The decision to go ahead with the mural comes about a week after President Trump called it a "symbol of hatred" and urged the city to spend its money on the New York Police Department.

"New York is slashing $ $ from the police for A BILLION DOLLARS, and yet @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxurious avenue," Trump tweeted. last week,

"This will further antagonize the best of New York, who LOVE New York and vividly remember BLM's awful chant," Pigs in a blanket, Fry "Em Like Bacon," he added. "Perhaps our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates and disrespects them, will not allow this symbol of hatred to cling to the biggest street in New York."

De Blasio responded to Trump later that morning, tweeting: "The fact that you see him as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

"You also don't know that New York's best are now a majority of people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter," he wrote. "There is no 'hate symbol' here. Just a commitment to the truth."

Trump's comments came after De Blasio said July 1 that the city will have the mural painted outside the Trump Tower in "a matter of days."

"We will take this moment in history and amplify it by taking the symbolism of" Black Lives Matter "by placing it throughout this city, even in front of the Trump Tower," de Blasio said on MSNBC. "We are going to make it very clear to the president. He is going to be right outside his door."

Governor Andrew Cuomo has previously acknowledged his support for murals in New York City, but also criticized the mayor for cutting the New York police budget amid increased violence in the city, according to the station. He argued that de Blasio's goal should not simply be to reconcile protesters.

"Now it's about making real change. Not just saying to protesters, 'I'm with you'," Cuomo said.

A police officer told NBC New York that the street could be closed for a couple of days to complete the mural. Approximately one hundred gallons of paint is expected to be used.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.