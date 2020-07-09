New York to start painting Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

New York City will begin painting a large Black Lives Matter mural along Fifth Avenue just outside the Trump Tower on Thursday, sources told the Post.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also plans to attend the project at some point, the sources said. The letters will run between 56th and 57th streets just in front of the Trump skyscraper in Manhattan.

The mayor had planned to start work on the mural last week, but postponed the painting a day after President Trump condemned the idea as a "symbol of hatred."

"New York is slashing $ $ from the police for A BILLION DOLLARS, and yet @NYCMayor is going to paint a large, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxurious Avenue," Trump wrote in a series of tweets Last Wednesday morning.

"Perhaps our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and despised by a mayor who hates and disrespects them, will not allow this symbol of hatred to cling to New York's largest street," Trump continued. "Spend this money fighting crime!"

De blasio delayed later that morning, tweeting: "The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

"Blacks BUILT 5th Ave and much of this nation," added the mayor. "Their 'luxury' came from HIS work, for which they have never been fairly compensated. We are honoring them."

WNBC first reported the new start date for the Trump Tower mural on Wednesday night.

The mural is among several the city has committed to painting around the five boroughs and comes after identical murals were completed in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and St. George, Staten Island.