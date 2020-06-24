New York to target illegal fireworks providers







New York is one of several major cities reporting a huge increase in complaints of illegal fireworks, joining Boston, San Francisco, Oakland, Pasadena, and others.

"We are going to start a big undercover operation to get these illegal fireworks down at the base," de Blasio said in his daily briefing. "Which means that they are sold everywhere in New York City, and even where they are sold in neighboring states that we know are reaching New York City."

The task force will be comprised of 10 officers from the New York Police Department's Office of Intelligence, 12 FDNY Fire Commissioners, and 20 members of the Sheriff's Office of Criminal Investigation. They will work together to identify where the fireworks are coming from, focus on providers and capture them when they can, De Blasio said.

"We go to suppliers," de Blasio said. "All kinds of actions will be taken. Undercover shopping, undercover operations, finding where the supply is and cutting it to the knees."