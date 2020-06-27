New York university professor tells protesters how to knock down statues "faster"

A New York City university professor has instructed protesters to use a chain instead of a rope to knock down the statues "faster."

Erin Thompson, an assistant professor of art crime at CUNY's John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, responded to the impending destruction of a Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol on June 10 with her own advice:

"I am a teacher studying the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage and I just have to say … use the chain instead of the rope and it will go faster," Thompson said. he told his 12,500 Twitter followers.

In the same thread, Thompson linked with archaeologist Sarah Parcak of the University of Alabama for a detailed "breakdown of how to dismantle racist statues", or how Parcak put it "to remove an obelisk" that "could be masked as a racist monument" .

On June 14, Thompson gave an interview to a British television program on the subject: “Why are statues targets in the global anti-racism movement? What does it mean to tear down a statue? And why do we put them in the first place?

In his biography on the John Jay website, Thompson says, "As the only full-time art crime professor in the United States, I study the damage done to humanity's shared heritage through looting, theft, and destruction. deliberate art. "

It is not Thompson's first brush with controversy. In 2017, he helped curate a controversial display and sale of artwork created by suspected al-Qaeda terrorists in Guantanamo Bay.

A CUNY spokesman said he would investigate the matter before commenting.