New York victim saves her boyfriend's life by pushing him out of the way of bullets

The woman who was fatally shot in Flatiron early Friday morning may have saved her boyfriend's life by taking him out of the way of a bullet, the beau beau said.

Erica Lopez, 19, who was killed outside Madison Square Park, tried to push her boyfriend, Andrés Arias, 21, to safety when the gunman opened fire on the two around 12: 30 am, Arias told the Daily Mail.

Arias managed to sustain only a minor injury during the shooting.

"Erica shoved me out of the way, and a bullet went through her chest and went through my left side of my ribs," he told the tabloid newspaper.

The shots shook a quiet and elegant neighborhood and happened when the two boyfriends celebrated Arias' cousin's boyfriend's birthday at 230 Fifth Rooftop, a nearby rooftop bar, the Mail reported.

Arias, López and other members of the birthday group of about 10 people struck up a friendly conversation with another group of six men and women at the bar, he said.

The pleasant encounter turned sour when one of the women they had just met touched López and another woman at the party.

"She was drunk. My girlfriend told me she was touching her bottom, without her consent," Arias told the store.

The two groups began arguing after Arias confronted them, that's when he and López reportedly decided to leave.

The two were talking about the encounter as they walked down West 26th Street when they realized that the group was following them in two vehicles.

They started arguing again until a man in one of the two vehicles jumped up and opened fire on them.

Arias, who was taken to the Bellevue Hospital with López and is now recovering at home, told El Correo that he broke down on the premises when he heard that López had died.

"I told the nurses to get out of the room, then I started screaming and crying," said Arias.