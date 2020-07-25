New York will be hit by even higher temperatures

The heat keeps coming.

New Yorkers will have another hot weekend, and a week ahead, days after sweating through a dangerous mid-July heat wave.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising to 88 degrees.

Sunday will bring 94-degree weather, but with humidity that makes it feel closer to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast also does not demand a break from the high temperatures next week.

Monday will bring a maximum of 96 degrees. The mid-1990s weather is also forecast for Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees Wednesday through Friday, according to the agency.