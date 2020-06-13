New York Woman Hosts Pandemic Parties in Fooled Plastic Capsules

She has turned social distancing into social hour.

Theresa Smythe discovered a fun and safe way to keep the party going despite club closing orders and club closings: a village of 6-foot-tall plastic pods.

After spending months locked up in her apartment, the Hamilton Heights resident had the brilliant idea to use the clear, bubble-shaped enclosures as individual party tents.

"I was talking to my husband about how I wanted to build something outside so that my friends and I could all sit together, but still be socially distant," said Smythe, 49. "It was almost as if Google was listening to me, because a few minutes later, this pod from Dick & # 39; s Sporting Goods appeared on my laptop screen.

"I was like,‘ Bingo! I'm going to recreate my living room in the capsules, "recalled the child care assistant." I initially ordered three of them for $ 99 each and put them in my block. "

Smythe tricked every store with amenities, including a manager's chair, folding table, water dispenser, LED lights, a fan, portable radio, and a trash can, and covered the floor with a grass tarp.

"I invited my co-workers for a girl's time, and we watched music videos and movies on the side of a building from a projector I brought," she said of her first party at 149th Street and Convent Avenue. “We absolutely loved it.

"It was so nice to laugh with everyone again."

The night was so successful that he ordered 11 more capsules to host an even bigger gathering just before Memorial Day.





"I lined up seven capsules on each side of the block so my family and friends could talk to each other," he said. "The popcorn and ice maker were also installed in their own separate pods."

Smythe even ordered her own "walking capsule" so she could bring her guests a feast of grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, coleslaw, lemonade, and cheesecake.

"It could serve food to people through windows without transmitting germs," ​​he said. And while the capsules are autonomous, "they can hear each other very clearly even when they are closed, or they can close windows and wear masks to speak."

Last weekend, she took some of the capsules to Domino Park in Brooklyn for another girl's night, and ended up attracting a crowd of strangers.

"Everyone was so amazed that they surrounded our stores," Smythe said. "We met some good people and it was good vibes."

Now, she plans to step it up even more with another big party in the park on June 28: Smythe is adding mini air conditioning units to the capsules.

"Some might see it as crazy," he said. "But as long as it's safe and makes people happy, I'll keep doing it."

