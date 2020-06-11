New York worker mistakenly paints on Black Lives Matter mural, report says

An artist repainted her mural in support of Black Lives Matter in a Brooklyn, New York neighborhood this week after a contractor accidentally painted it on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The worker used green paint to cover the mural Tuesday morning when viewers asked her what she was doing, the Brooklyn newspaper reported.

"She did not speak much English and I do not speak much Spanish, but she told me it was not her choice," Chris Reynolds, a passerby, told the media.

Avery Hall Investments, the developer who owns the lots adjacent to the construction fence in the Gowanus neighborhood where the work was done, called the incident a "gigantic misunderstanding."

"This person did it without malicious intent," Brian Ezra, director of the firm, told the newspaper. "He just thought he was doing the job he was supposed to do. He didn't realize he was accidentally painting on the artwork."

Ezra said the contractor cleans up the graffiti and that Avery Hall did not ask him to paint on the artwork. He said he did the job because he was under the impression he could return to work as part of Phase 1 of the New York reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She did not know what the mural said, she added, because she does not speak English. While covering the artwork, passersby scolded it, a viewer told the newspaper.

"People were rebuking her and she was being rude to her, she was being filmed, and it was very obvious that she was just doing her job and that it wasn't her fault, it was the fault of the whole lot," said Phoenix Lindsey-Hall. "It was almost a microcosm of the white privilege of people approaching a dark-haired woman who paints about something for Black Lives Matter."

Ezra said the company has no plans to cut ties with the worker.

"We are not going to release or reveal his name. We would not want anything bad to happen to him, not that it was his fault," he said. "We contacted the artist and expressed how much we appreciate the work she was doing."

Brooklyn-based artist Lexi Bella told News 12 in the Bronx that the mural was from her daughter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Similar murals supporting the movement have sprung up across the country amid protests against police brutality and racial inequality.