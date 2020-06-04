New Yorkers & # 39; frenzied & # 39; snatch unwanted houses in the suburbs

They were scrapped from local real estate, until they called coronaviruses.

Some houses in suburban towns and rural areas outside of New York City remained on the market for years.

But then the pandemic spurred the locked up urbanites to run up the hills and spurred property sales within a few hours of Manhattan.

In Connecticut, a charming colonial house in Darien remained on the market for 1,083 days, while a contemporary of the eighties in Salisbury exceeded 1,500 days.

But then it hit COVID-19. They went from being the last kids chosen on the team to idyllic quarantine dreams.

The four-bedroom colonial at 208 West Ave. in Darien, a tony town near Stamford, was listed in September 2018 for $ 980,000 but attracted little interest until March. (Like many houses that remain on the market, it was probably too expensive at first.)

Then, says Cheryl Williams, a Halstead agent, he made multiple virtual displays before the Colonial sold a young couple for $ 750,000. Williams had to cancel her May wedding, "so they decided to buy a house."

In the northwest corner of the state, a jewel in mid-century style at 351 Twin Lakes Road in Salisbury has a similar history. First listed in March 2016, the starting price gradually dropped from $ 1.01 million. COVID-19 led to various offers, and recently sold for $ 895,000.

"Before the pandemic, everyone was saying, 'Hey, if I'm buying a million dollar house, I want a new kitchen and renovated bathrooms,' says Elyse Harney Real Estate listing broker Bill Melnick." But now if the toilet opens and they can move in quickly, they're here! "

"We are so busy I can't even tell you! It's outrageous. We are arranging deals very quickly for people" who haven't even seen the properties they are buying, "adds Melnick's boss, Elyse Harney. They are also buying."people who had been renting since (the social distancing began on March 12) and fell in love with the area. They are buying quickly. Inventory is the lowest we've seen in more than 10 years. "

In May Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont he told CNBC that "telephones are ringing in the offices of real estate agents."

"It means if you have to stay home for a period of time," he added, "having a small patio is not a bad way to do it."

Moving company FlatRate Moving cited a 74 percent increase in relocations between New York City and Connecticut between March 15 and April 28. The mass exodus It has been called "a tidal wave". Only in April, the US Post Office. USA received 81,000 mail forwarding requests of New York City residents, 60 percent of them went to out-of-town addresses

The least dense spots are hot; the city is not: properties in the Hudson Valley are also in demand.

Berkshire Hathaway agent Jeff Serouya describes frantic calls from New Yorkers asking for a piece of Catskills.

"People are buying what you don't see," he says. "And at a time when we can't meet with clients, they set guidelines for us to show properties without putting anyone in danger."

One of Serouya's listings, a large modern three-bedroom cabin at 121 Ridgewood Road in Kerhonkson, NY, in a "very central Brooklyn development called the Hudson Woods," drew little bites after a year. A contract was signed with New York refugees "as soon as the pandemic hit," says Serouya, for $ 1.2 million, or just below its starting price.

Bigger houses that fell out of favor are now in vogue, agents add. "It allows working couples to have two offices in the home in addition to the rooms with the possibility that shelter (in place) will happen again," says Serouya.

Thomas McGowen of Elyse Harney Real Estate listed a sprawling six-bedroom property at 85 N. Sugar Hill Road in Salisbury. After 984 days on the market, it sold for $ 3.75 million (below its initial price of $ 5.35 million).

“A lot of people would have a smaller place in Connecticut, a house in Vail, and a pied-à-terre in Paris. People wanted smaller houses and more of them, "says McGowen." Now big properties are trending. "

Agent David Bain's listing at 221 Fuller Mountain Road in Kent, Connecticut, remained on the market for nearly eight years. The four-bedroom house, which sits on more than 28 acres and originally had a target of $ 3.4 million, sold for $ 1.49 million in April.

"If it wasn't for this buyer, it would have been someone else in this mix," he says. "People are looking to get out of danger."