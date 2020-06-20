New Yorkers celebrate Juneteenth in Central Park

About 1,500 New Yorkers gathered in Central Park on Friday to celebrate June 15 during a day of massive Black Lives Matter protests across the city.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the city during the third week after the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, and protesters continued their calls to dismantle the New York police.

The continuous demonstrations take place when the de Blasio administrations and the city council take over the city's next annual budget.

The Council has proposed cutting $ 1 billion from the NYPD's $ 6 billion annual budget, while Mayor de Blasio has resisted that cut, calling it too high. The legislative and de Blasio bodies must reach a balanced budget by the end of June.