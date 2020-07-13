Most New Yorkers think the worst of the coronavirus is yet to come despite the number of COVID-19 cases and reported deaths having dropped dramatically in the Empire State Building after a brutal spring, according to a new poll released Monday. .

The Siena College poll found that 62 percent of state voters think the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, while only 27 percent think the worst is over.

While COVID cases have unleashed in other southern and western states as New York has stabilized, residents fear the killer virus will return here with a vengeance.

A Majority Majority: 82 percent of those surveyed think New York is likely to face yet another coronavirus outbreak in the fall (39 percent) or somewhat (43 percent). Only 17 percent said such an outbreak was unlikely.

Meanwhile, 78 percent of residents said they are very or somewhat concerned that they or a family member will become infected with COVID-19.

New Yorkers made it clear that, when it comes to COVID-19, they are wrong on the public health side in boosting the economy.

The survey found that 70 percent of residents prefer that the government's priority be to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy.

Only 22 percent restart the economy again, even means increasing public health risk.

"Most of all demographic groups except Republicans think we have not seen the worst of the pandemic, and the majority of all demographic groups want the government to focus on containing the virus even if the economy suffers," he said. Siena College Director of Surveys Don Levy. .

"Almost 80 percent are concerned that they, or another member of their household, will become ill with COVID-19."

The majority of respondents, 56 percent, said they would not resume family gatherings without social distancing, while 44 percent said they likely would.

Nearly two-thirds of voters, 64 percent, said they feel comfortable participating in cookouts, compared to 35 percent who don't.

But the script was changed when it comes to eating inside a restaurant: 65 percent said they feel uncomfortable doing that right now compared to 35 percent feeling comfortable.

The progressive introduction of indoor dining was postponed in New York City due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 after seeing a spike in other states that fully opened their restaurants.

A large majority of New Yorkers would be comfortable participating in some recreational activities: 64 percent of respondents said they would enjoy playing tennis or golf, 61 percent would go to a park or playground, 60 percent would go to a barber shop. or beauty salon, and 56 percent would visit a beach or lake shore.

Looking to the future of education, 64 percent of New Yorkers believe their neighborhood schools are likely to reopen in September. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools would reopen, though students would alternate between taking classes in person and online to meet the social gap.

The poll also asked about race relations in New York: 81 percent think systemic racism is a very serious problem in the state.

A third of all voters and 71 percent of blacks across the state said they often witness or hear that people in New York are discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity. Only 29 percent of residents say they rarely or never hear about racial or ethnic discrimination.

Many New Yorkers said they actively oppose discrimination or are racially tolerant: 53 percent described themselves as "anti-racist" and 36 percent said they were "not racist."

"New Yorkers agree, systemic racism is a problem. The dramatic majorities of each demographic group by party, age, race and region think that systemic racism is at least a serious problem, if not a very serious one, "said Levy.

The Siena poll interviewed more than 400 New Yorkers from June 28 to July 8 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.