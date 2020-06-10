Brittany Spano, 27, who works at a brewery on St. Mark’s Place, has seen the robust social life of the Big Apple return, albeit in short.

Beverage windows selling cocktails and beers have sprung up across the city, attracting socially hungry New Yorkers who have been in quarantine for three months. But this revival has come with a number of problems, most notably a steady stream of revelers urinating freely in public, as most restrooms remain closed. And now, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets every day, more people than ever are contributing to New York's number one problem buzzing in the wild.

"Last night, my co-worker saw a guy coming down the street and pulling his pants down [to urinate]," Spano tells The Post. "She was like," Nah, not here, man. "

"There has definitely been a spike on this street, from what I've seen. But most people at least go to a corner or have friends who cover them," says Spano.

Lack of restrooms has left New Yorkers in distress. They want to get out, but then they keep holding him back. Restaurants, bars and cafes where New Yorkers have always been able to find relief in the past have closed their bathrooms to the public. Furthermore, with fears about the coronavirus still very much present, many do not feel safe going to the germ-infested public toilets. And hey, urinating in public isn't even a crime anymore. In 2017, New York City introduced the Criminal Justice Reform Act, which decriminalized low-level crimes.

"My friends and I talk about [urinating in public] all the time," Sophia, a 23-year-old who lives in Park Slope, told The Post and asked that her last name not be used. "It's a big deal. Since the pandemic, I've done it myself in Prospect Park, behind a dumpster in Williamsburg and Greenpoint. All public restrooms like McDonald's and Starbucks are closed. If you're away from home, what what are you supposed to do?

