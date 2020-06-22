New York's fiercely independent prosecutors will not be intimidated by Barr and Trump (opinion)

Barr, once again, has injected partisan policies into the Justice Department to protect Trump. But they will not succeed. We bet that the SDNY and its work will overcome and survive the machinations of Barr and the Trump administration.
And Barr took the almost unprecedented and pointless step of announcing the appointment of a different district attorney to intervene and direct not only his own office, but also the SDNY as acting US attorney. USA Until the Senate confirms a successor to Berman, rather than allowing SDNY's assistant federal prosecutor, Audrey Strauss, a highly qualified, highly trained and highly experienced prosecutor, to do so.
In fact, even under the Trump administration, with Barr politicizing the Justice Department like never before, SDNY has managed to conduct major investigations into possible crimes committed by Trump and other powerful and well-connected people around him. For example:
- SDNY has charged two close associates of Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, with fraud and campaign finance violations. The office is reportedly investigating Giuliani for possible law violations requiring the registration of foreign agents surrounding his work with Parnas and Fruman, who have pleaded not guilty, to unearth Trump's political opponents in Ukraine. (Giuliani has denied encouraging Ukraine to participate in the 2020 elections.)
- SDNY prosecuted and convicted Michael Cohen (Berman withdrew from the case) for campaign finance violations related to paying secret money to two women who allegedly had relationships with Trump. (Trump has denied the issues.) While prosecutors stated that they had completed at least some parts of this investigation, the statute of limitations runs until the fall of 2021, leaving time for Trump to be charged if he leaves office in January of next year. Trump through his attorneys has denied any campaign finance violations.
- SDNY charged Jeffrey Epstein with federal sex trafficking crimes after he received a ridiculously lenient plea deal for a subset of that conduct from former Trump job secretary Alex Acosta, and the investigation of Epstein's accomplices in that case. keep going. Additionally, Epstein's suicide, which took place in a federal prison in Manhattan while Epstein was awaiting trial, has spurred his own investigation by SDNY into the behavior of prison officials in connection with Epstein's death.
- SDNY filed a money laundering case against Turkish financial institution Halkbank for fraud and money laundering despite attempts by Trump through Barr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to thwart that prosecution. Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It is unclear whether an investigation into inappropriate influence is underway, but SDNY would be the likely location for such an investigation. The Justice Department denied reports that Barr admitted undue influence to John Bolton, and Mnuchin declined to comment.
- SDNY is reportedly handling part of an investigation into Deutsche Bank, an institution with a long history of ties to Trump, for violations of anti-money laundering regulations related to suspicious transactions linked to Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Both Kushner and Deutsche Bank have disputed the allegations.
No matter what happens at the top of the SDNY, your cases will not go away. If we know SDNY, and after more than 21 years combined there, we think we know, our former colleagues will be incredibly busy trying to safeguard their work and ensure that any attempt at political diversion is unsuccessful. This may be an unintended consequence of Berman's dismissal: To really increase the pace of investigations, and possibly criminal charges, the administration does not want it to happen in the first place.