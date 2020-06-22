New York's fiercely independent prosecutors will not be intimidated by Barr and Trump (opinion)





Barr, once again, has injected partisan policies into the Justice Department to protect Trump. But they will not succeed. We bet that the SDNY and its work will overcome and survive the machinations of Barr and the Trump administration.

Barr's announcement Friday night that Berman would be "resigning" failed spectacularly. Berman immediately called Barr's Mendacity, clearly stating, "I have not resigned, and I have no intention of resigning."

It is bad enough that Barr tried to bury this news by announcing it late on Friday night; it is even worse that he was immediately exposed for lying openly to the public. (That Barr can falsify the truth, unfortunately, is nothing new. Just hours before Barr's announcement, a Republican-appointed federal judge, who had previously pointed to Barr's "lack of sincerity" as part of an "attempt calculated "to protect Trump: published recently unpublished portions of Mueller's report showing that Trump could have lied to Mueller during the investigation.)

The motivation behind Barr's aggressive move seems clear: As with this administration's other Friday night massacres, the goal was to curb investigations of the President and his close associates for their allegedly illegal and inappropriate conduct. Berman was reportedly offered another position in the Justice Department outside of SDNY, and therefore cannot have been fired "for cause."