New York's party venues struggle amid pandemic

On July 9, Manhattan's super-stylish party venue, Gotham Hall, hosted its first event since the pandemic in March.

The ballroom, where Elton John and Mariah Carey have performed for private events, had donated the sumptuous space, complete with marble floors, 70-foot ceilings, and stained glass skylight, to the New York Blood Center for a donation of blood.

Only 17 people showed up.

"We had our sanitation team enter the building for the first time since March 11," Gotham Hall Managing Director B. Allan Kurtz told The Post about the depressing matter.

The miserable turnout, industry sources say, reflects the bleak outlook facing the iconic Big Apple party spaces, from Gotham Hall to Rainbow Room and Plaza Hotel, as the coronavirus pandemic progresses.

Filled with chic weddings, eye-catching corporate finery and charity dances dotted with A-listers, New York City's glamorous party venues have been idle for months, unable to make money. Industry sources now say they won't see a way out until 2021 at the latest, raising questions about whether the city's famous party spots will even survive.

"This is a serious situation," said Arthur Backal, who runs the Mandarin Oriental's party spaces, among others. "Before the fall season, we will hear about places that are definitely closing."

The Copacabana in Times Square was closed in May, and event staff at the luxurious St. Regis hotel in Midtown East were recently laid off, sources told The Post.

The Plaza Hotel, where Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were married, has already moved about 90 reserved parties for this year, said Mike Warren, events director at the chic Central Park South location. Warren now expects double the reserves to move or cancel by the end of the year, representing a loss of revenue of tens of millions of dollars, he told The Post.

On Friday, a series of professionals who trust the party industry, including catering services, DJs and audiovisual engineers, set up 48 empty tables with chairs in Times Square to draw attention to their plight as federal lawmakers craft another coronavirus stimulation program.

Their concern is that the party industry, which is estimated to generate $ 10 billion in annual sales in the region, has frozen billions in pandemic aid to other industries because loans are based on the number of employees who they returned to work.

"We need a bridge from now until these businesses are reopened," Warren said of the industry's request to lawmakers.

Right now, his best hope is that Governor Andrew Cuomo will approve small indoor meetings of 10 to 50 people in the city starting this fall, which could lead to some reservations, albeit less lucrative than before.

"If someone called a year ago and said we have an event for 25 guests, they would have said, 'We are too big for that,'" Kurtz of Gotham Hall told The Post. “Now, when someone calls an event for 10 people, we listen to them. We would consider renting the space for $ 10,000. ”

To keep the lights on, Gotham Hall is also investigating whether it could also rent to schools that need space to adhere to the new rules of social distancing. The city, for example, has issued requests for proposals for spaces to accommodate public school children at $ 40 per child per day, which is a far cry from the $ 25,000 to $ 75,000 fee Gotham Hall charges for the use of your space.

Kurtz is hopeful, however, that private schools and universities can make a better offer. "We can establish a conference room for 200 people," he said.

The Gotham Hall director is also in talks with prominent funeral homes, including Frank E. Campbell, to organize small monuments.

La Plaza, famous for its lavish 300-person weddings that can cost more than $ 400 per plate, or $ 120,000, is considering opening its doors to 10 or 20-person "micro-weddings," though guests may choose to add dozens of guests. virtually. . However, the lowest possible cost for these intimate weddings will be $ 25,000, Warren said.

"We need at least that amount to cover our costs."