New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus: report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand appears to have completely eradicated the coronavirus, at least for now, after health officials said Monday that the last known infected person had recovered.

The announcement was greeted with joy across the country and means the nation of 5 million people will be one of the first to welcome crowds of fans to sports stadiums, embrace crowded concerts, and remove flight seat restrictions. .

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported, during which an additional 40,000 people have been tested, bringing the total number of tests to approximately 300,000. Monday marked the first time since late February there have been no active cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident New Zealand had halted the spread of the virus, but she must still be prepared for more.

"We are confident that we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but the elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort," he said at a press conference. "It is almost certain that we will see cases here again, and I want to say that again, we will almost certainly see cases here again, and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus. But if and when that happens, we must make sure , and we are, that we are prepared. "

More cases are likely to be imported as people enter the country. For now, the border remains closed to everyone except citizens and residents, with some limited exceptions. Everyone who enters has to be quarantined.

Ardern announced that the Cabinet had agreed to remove almost all of the remaining virus restrictions beginning at midnight, with the exception of border restrictions.

"We can hold public events without limitations. Private events like weddings, functions and funerals without limitations," said Ardern. "Retail has returned without limitations. Hospitality has returned without limitations. Public transportation and travel across the country are fully open."

Experts say several factors have helped New Zealand eliminate the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see the devastating spread of the virus in other countries. Ardern also acted decisively by imposing a strict blockade at the start of the outbreak.

She said her government's focus will be on the country's borders, where isolation and quarantine will continue.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

Eliminating the virus will not end the country's economic pain. Thousands of people have lost their jobs. The tourism industry, which represents around 10% of the economy, has been particularly affected.

But Monday was a time of celebration for many. Ardern said when she heard there were no more active cases, she did a little dance in her living room in front of her daughter Neve, who is turning 2 this month. Ardern said the boy had no idea what was going on, but was happy to join her.