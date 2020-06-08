New Zealand is lifting almost all of its coronavirus restrictions, after no active cases of Covid-19 were reported

However, social distancing is still being encouraged and Ardern said New Zealand's international borders will remain closed to non-residents to prevent further outbreaks. Residents arriving in New Zealand will still have to be quarantined for two weeks.
"This unrestricted freedom depends largely on the continued role that our border controls will play in keeping the virus out … The virus will be in our world for some time," Ardern said at a news conference on Monday.
Ardern said he had danced with excitement upon hearing the news that New Zealand currently has no active Covid cases.
New Zealand closing hours
The first coronavirus case was confirmed in New Zealand on February 28, more than a month after the United States confirmed its first infection.
On March 14, when the country had six cases, Ardern announced that anyone entering the country would need to isolate themselves for two weeks, which at the time was one of the world's toughest border restrictions. Foreigners were prohibited from entering the country on March 20.
Days later, on March 23, without deaths and when there were 102 confirmed cases, Ardern announced that the country was entering the "level three" blockade. Non-essential businesses were closed, events and meetings were canceled, and schools were closed to all children except essential workers.
Employers were told to allow work from home when possible, public transportation was reserved for essential workers, and discretionary national air transportation between regions was prohibited.
At midnight on March 25, New Zealand moved to the tighter level 4 blockade, and people were told not to leave their home, except to do essential exercise close to home, while maintaining social distancing.
On April 9, despite a decrease in cases, Ardern tightened border restrictions so that all citizens and permanent residents arriving in New Zealand were required to spend two weeks in quarantine at an approved facility rather than at home. .
Is there a glimpse of a travel bubble?
Both countries have primarily controlled their local coronavirus outbreaks and have large tourism industries that have been severely affected by widespread travel restrictions.
However, Ardern warned Monday that such a runner could still be months away.
"I don't want New Zealand companies or even kiwis who want to travel through the ditch to have a false start. I prefer to share deadlines when we are much more certain," he said.
"(Australia) is progressing state by state, but it is not universal."