New Zealand is no longer free of coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand is no longer free of the new coronavirus after health officials said two women who flew in from London to see a dying father had tested positive.

But before the test was done, the women had been granted a compassionate quarantine exemption and had traveled from Auckland to Wellington by car.

Director-General for Health Ashley Bloomfield said that as part of their travel plan, the women had no contact with any public person or facility on their road trip.

However, the new cases have sparked a round of testing in New Zealand for anyone who has been around women. That includes passengers and staff on their flights, which arrived via Brisbane in Australia, others at the Auckland hotel they were originally quarantined from, and a family member they met in Wellington.

The women remain isolated in Wellington and have delayed their parents' funeral until they have recovered. As of Tuesday, New Zealand had passed more than three weeks without any new cases and had stated that everyone who had contracted the virus had recovered, apart from the 22 people who died.