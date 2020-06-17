New Zealand Prime Minister Assigns Military to Monitor Coronavirus Quarantines After 2 New Cases

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern assigned the military on Wednesday to oversee the country's coronavirus quarantine process after two women who were allowed out of quarantine tested positive for the virus this week.

Health officials told the women, who had recently returned from London, where they had visited a dying father, that they could leave even though they had not yet been tested for the virus.

NEW ZEALAND IS NO LONGER FREE OF CORONAVIRUSES As new cases appear

Ardern called the incident an "unacceptable failure" that "should never have happened and cannot be repeated." She said she is temporarily removing the compassionate exemption clause that allowed them to leave the mandatory quarantine 14 days earlier.

Before the women tested positive, the country had been free of coronavirus since June 8 and had not reported any new cases for three weeks before Tuesday.

The women, who are New Zealand citizens, drove from Auckland to Wellington, where they tested positive Tuesday.

Anyone the women have come into contact with on their flight, at their hotel in Auckland where they were quarantined, or a family member they met in Wellington will now be screened.

The women plan to isolate themselves in Wellington and have delayed the funeral of their relatives until they have recovered.

The border is closed to everyone except New Zealanders and returning Kiwis.

