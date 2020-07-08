New Zealand to indict COVID-19 man who allegedly escaped quarantine, went shopping: report

New Zealand authorities say they will press charges against a man with COVID-19 who allegedly escaped from managed isolation on Tuesday and went shopping at a local supermarket in Auckland, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old man had recently spent time in India. He allegedly fled the quarantine by going through a fence at the Stamford Plaza Hotel, which is being used for controlled isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. He spent approximately 20 minutes inside a Countdown supermarket, according to Radio New Zealand International.

"These are acts of selfishness and we intend to use the full weight of the law," said New Zealand Health Minister Chris Hipkins. "The person wore a mask, although it was stated that it was removed for short periods of time."

New Zealand, which has successfully eliminated community transmission of the virus, is trying to contain new cases at the border by placing newcomers in a 14-day quarantine at various hotels. The man was examined on day 3 of his stay, the morning after his trip to the supermarket, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the chief of isolation and quarantine administered, said the man was in a smoking area in the plaza before traversing a gap where fences were replaced around 6:50 p.m. local time, the radio station reported. He was gone for over an hour.

Police are now looking through CCTV images to determine their movements, according to the newspaper.

Webb added that a security guard watched the man leave but was unsure if he was a contractor. The fence at all managed isolation facilities was being replaced by fences approximately 6 feet high.

The supermarket was closed for a thorough cleaning and will reopen in the morning, said Kiri Hannifin, general manager of health and safety for Countdown. He said the company was "incredibly disappointed that this has happened given the potential for an incident like this to put our team and customers at risk."

"We have asked all of our team that was working last night, including the night-time refill team, to isolate themselves as a precaution," Hannifin told the newspaper.

Webb said CCTV footage indicated that the man had not been in close contact with others at the Countdown supermarket and that he had used a self-service checkout process.

Depending on exactly the charges filed, the man could face a fine or a maximum of six months in jail if found guilty.

Associated Press contributed to this report.