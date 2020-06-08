New Zealand's star tourist attraction struggles as visitors stay away after Covid

Queenstown, New Zealand (CNN) – It is a stunning fall morning in Queenstown, New Zealand. Trees with orange leaves line the tranquil Lake Wakatipu, and rugged mountains, the kind made famous by Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies, soar into the distance.

It is the perfect place for a photo. But for now, there are very few tourists.

"It's usually quiet for us in the winter," says Betty Perkins, owner of the Million Dollar Cruise, which has been taking boat tours of Lake Queenstown for 13 years. "But not so calm."

There are now no active cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, a country of five million people. But the borders remain closed, and there is still no firm date for a highly anticipated trans-Tasman bubble, which would open up travel with neighboring Australia.

That leaves Queenstown, generally one of New Zealand's most iconic tourist attractions, in trouble.

According to Queenstown NZ, the organization responsible for marketing the area, approximately 55% of the city's GDP comes from tourism, and government statistics show that the Queenstown-Lakes district has one of the highest GDPs in the country.

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed that. Some cafes and souvenir shops around the lake are closed. Ski operators, which generally start to open in early June, have delayed the start of their season. Key attractions such as the Shotover Jet boat ride through the canyons have been closed until July.

The Nevis swing pod in New Zealand may be the world's most extreme ride, catapulting people to nearly 500 feet in just seconds.

The personal toll

All this means that thousands are already out of work.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult estimates that about 7,000 people are currently unemployed, and migrant workers make up about half of them. A recent report predicted that Queenstown's overall unemployment rate would rise from 1.1% in March this year to 18.5% in March next year, double the forecast national unemployment rate.

That brought the city from one of the richest in New Zealand to one of the poorest, says Boult.

"People are concerned, really concerned about their jobs, their ability to support their families, their ability to pay their mortgages and rent," says the mayor, adding that some people who lost their jobs were close to retirement.

"At the end of the day, virtually all jobs in the district depend on some version of tourism."

Perkins is one of the lucky ones: She owns her own business and is understaffed and low-cost, meaning they haven't had to fire anyone. Still, he estimates that his business revenue has dropped 70% compared to normal.

"We will just have to move on, we will wait for Australia to come," she says.

Air New Zealand has unveiled its new sleeping capsule prototypes. The "Economy Skynest" will consist of six full-length reclining sleep capsules in the Economy cabin.

It is a similar situation for Dong Wang, who runs a small dumpling car on the lake shore. He is the sole income generator for his family, but his earnings have fallen from around NZ $ 200 ($ 130) per day to just $ 50.

"There is nothing I can do," says Wang, who is originally from China but has permanent residence in New Zealand. "Finding a job is very difficult. So I keep going."

Others in Queenstown face an additional problem: They are not citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand, so they do not qualify for the unemployment benefit. Statistics show that 40% of Queenstown residents in the last census were born abroad, although it is unclear how many are permanent residents.

A worker at a Queenstown souvenir shop who arrived from China six months ago and did not give her name for fear of retaliation says she was about to be fired. If he can't find another job, he may have to return to China, he says.

The council is providing food stamps, medical assistance, help with utility payments and even warm clothing, Boult says, but believes the problem for unemployed migrant workers is "a fledgling humanitarian crisis."

Attracting tourists

For now, with New Zealand's borders closed to almost all foreigners, only people who are already in the country can visit Queenstown.

In the past, New Zealanders have avoided Queenstown as it has so many international tourists. Now the city is trying to lure them there. Boult even made a sharp jump to mark the relaxation of the country's coronavirus restrictions in May.

During a recent holiday weekend, companies reported seeing a boom when people from across the country descended on the city.

But, says Boult, companies "won't survive" only with domestic travelers. Expect the trans-Tasmanian bubble to be operational in July for the ski season, where Australians account for 30-40% of customers.

"This really is decisive," he says, adding that if there is no trans-Tasmanian bubble in July, more companies will fail and more jobs will be lost.

Boult believes that Queenstown may never return to its pre-Covid levels of tourism in terms of number of arrivals, and is already looking for ways the city can diversify, even if it can move into the education, film and medical tourism sectors.

Simon Milne, professor of tourism at Auckland University of Technology, says that all predictions should be taken with caution. But he says Queenstown, a place where much of the economy is based on tourism, will be hit harder than many other parts of New Zealand.

However, for those who can still visit Queenstown, the current situation is not entirely bad.

Canadians Anna Wilhelmus and Kristy Caldwell were visiting Queenstown on Friday. They are located in Christchurch, where they are in the middle of a year of study abroad, but decided to come and explore the area.

"It's nice to have it all to ourselves," says Caldwell.