New Zealand's star tourist attraction struggles as visitors stay away after Covid

It is the perfect place for a photo. But for now, there are very few tourists.
"It's usually quiet for us in the winter," says Betty Perkins, owner of the Million Dollar Cruise, which has been taking boat tours of Lake Queenstown for 13 years. "But not so calm."
That leaves Queenstown, generally one of New Zealand's most iconic tourist attractions, in trouble.
The Nevis swing pod in New Zealand may be the world's most extreme ride, catapulting people to nearly 500 feet in just seconds.
The personal toll
All this means that thousands are already out of work.
That brought the city from one of the richest in New Zealand to one of the poorest, says Boult.
"People are concerned, really concerned about their jobs, their ability to support their families, their ability to pay their mortgages and rent," says the mayor, adding that some people who lost their jobs were close to retirement.
"At the end of the day, virtually all jobs in the district depend on some version of tourism."
Perkins is one of the lucky ones: She owns her own business and is understaffed and low-cost, meaning they haven't had to fire anyone. Still, he estimates that his business revenue has dropped 70% compared to normal.
"We will just have to move on, we will wait for Australia to come," she says.
Air New Zealand has unveiled its new sleeping capsule prototypes. The "Economy Skynest" will consist of six full-length reclining sleep capsules in the Economy cabin.
It is a similar situation for Dong Wang, who runs a small dumpling car on the lake shore. He is the sole income generator for his family, but his earnings have fallen from around NZ $ 200 ($ 130) per day to just $ 50.
"There is nothing I can do," says Wang, who is originally from China but has permanent residence in New Zealand. "Finding a job is very difficult. So I keep going."
A worker at a Queenstown souvenir shop who arrived from China six months ago and did not give her name for fear of retaliation says she was about to be fired. If he can't find another job, he may have to return to China, he says.
The council is providing food stamps, medical assistance, help with utility payments and even warm clothing, Boult says, but believes the problem for unemployed migrant workers is "a fledgling humanitarian crisis."
Attracting tourists
During a recent holiday weekend, companies reported seeing a boom when people from across the country descended on the city.
But, says Boult, companies "won't survive" only with domestic travelers. Expect the trans-Tasmanian bubble to be operational in July for the ski season, where Australians account for 30-40% of customers.
"This really is decisive," he says, adding that if there is no trans-Tasmanian bubble in July, more companies will fail and more jobs will be lost.
Boult believes that Queenstown may never return to its pre-Covid levels of tourism in terms of number of arrivals, and is already looking for ways the city can diversify, even if it can move into the education, film and medical tourism sectors.
Simon Milne, professor of tourism at Auckland University of Technology, says that all predictions should be taken with caution. But he says Queenstown, a place where much of the economy is based on tourism, will be hit harder than many other parts of New Zealand.
However, for those who can still visit Queenstown, the current situation is not entirely bad.
Canadians Anna Wilhelmus and Kristy Caldwell were visiting Queenstown on Friday. They are located in Christchurch, where they are in the middle of a year of study abroad, but decided to come and explore the area.
"It's nice to have it all to ourselves," says Caldwell.